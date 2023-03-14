Google Brings Generative AI to Developers and Google Workspace

Google Cloud has announced the launch of its next generation of artificial intelligence (AI) for developers and businesses. The company has been investing in AI for several years, and it aims to make it accessible to everyone. With breakthroughs in generative AI, Google is at a pivotal moment in its AI journey.

To make AI models accessible and scalable for developers and businesses, Google Cloud has introduced the PaLM API and MakerSuite, a new prototyping environment. The PaLM API provides an easy and safe way for developers to build on top of Google's best language models, while MakerSuite enables them to quickly prototype ideas. Additionally, developers can customize their own models and applications using generative AI and access Google's AI models, including PaLM, on Google Cloud.

Google Cloud is also expanding its AI ecosystem and specialized programs for technology partners, AI-focused software providers, and startups. The company is committed to being the most open cloud provider and brings new generative AI capabilities to its Google Cloud AI portfolio. This helps developers and organizations access enterprise-level safety, security, and privacy while integrating with existing Cloud solutions. Google Cloud customers can discover models, create and modify prompts, fine-tune them with their data, and deploy applications that use these powerful new technologies.

Google Workspace is also introducing new features that help people harness the power of generative AI to create, connect, and collaborate. In Gmail and Google Docs, users can simply type in a topic they'd like to write about, and a draft will be instantly generated for them. Google aims to continue being bold and responsible in its approach to improve its AI models and work with others to make them safe and helpful for everyone.

Generative AI is an emerging technology that poses complex challenges. Google invites external and internal testers to pressure test new experiences, and the company has AI principles to guide this work. These principles also serve as an ongoing commitment to Google's customers worldwide who rely on its products to build and grow their businesses safely with AI. With the launch of its next-generation AI, Google Cloud aims to democratize AI and enable businesses and developers to innovate and solve problems using the latest AI technologies.