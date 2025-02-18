Singulr AI, an enterprise AI governance and security platform, has raised $10 million in seed funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners and Dell Technologies Capital, with participation from prominent industry executives.

The company officially emerged from stealth, making its enterprise AI governance and security platform widely available. The platform is already in use across technology, finance, and healthcare companies, it noted.

Founded Shiv Agarwal and Abhijit Sharma, who previously built Arkin Net (acquired by VMware), Singulr said its available solution integrates seamlessly into enterprise environments without requiring infrastructure changes.

The company is launching with SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliance, ensuring enterprise-grade security and trust.

"Companies are experiencing explosive growth in AI adoption across employees, partners, and vendors – but this surge comes with mounting security risks and costs. Through our extensive market research, we recognized that the broad use of generative AI technology is a complex problem needing an enterprise-grade solution to scale and secure. We started Singulr to help enterprises rapidly adopt and operationalise powerful new AI technologies while managing costs and minimizing risk," said Shiv Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder of Singulr.

Using the Singulr AI platform, CIO and IT operations teams can rationalise their AI service inventory and reduce unnecessary spending, while CISO and risk teams can streamline the onboarding of safe AI use cases while implementing granular policies to prevent data leakage and shadow AI.

“AI is transforming business with a new technology stack, evolving usage patterns, and unprecedented risks—forcing companies to rethink how they do security and governance. The Singulr team has a proven track record of solving complex, enterprise-scale problems and is launching a proven solution that enables businesses to efficiently and safely harness AI’s potential. I’m excited to partner with Shiv and the team again as they establish Singulr as the category leader,” added Jishnu Bhattacharjee, Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners.

“This is the year the enterprise moves from experimenting with AI to leveraging its potential for pivotal business challenges. However, this adoption brings complex operational and security challenges requiring a systems approach—from developer experience to endpoint defence. “The Singulr team has a proven track record of taking on enterprise challenges at Arkin and VMware and are well-equipped to do so again,” said Raman Khanna, Managing Director at Dell Technologies Capital.