Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Govt working to bring retail trade, ecommerce policies

By Press Trust of India
March 06, 2023, Updated on : Mon Mar 06 2023 12:47:54 GMT+0000
Govt working to bring retail trade, ecommerce policies
The retail trade policy would provide brick-and-mortar retail traders with a business-friendly environment, modern infrastructure facilities, and easy access to credit.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The government is working to bring a national retail trade and ecommerce policy to promote the growth of the sector in the country, a senior official said on Monday.

Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sanjiv said that the retail trade policy would provide brick-and-mortar retail traders with a business-friendly environment, modern infrastructure facilities, and easy access to credit.

The policy is expedited to focus on formulating strategies to provide a globally competitive and sustainable environment for the overall development of retail trade through targeted efforts.

DPIIT, he said, is also working to bring an ecommerce policy for online retailers. "We want that there should be a synergy between ecommerce as well as retail traders," Sanjiv said at a conference on FMCG and ecommerce.

DPIIT is also in the process of formulating an insurance scheme for all retail traders. The accident insurance scheme would particularly help small traders of the country, he added.

"The government is trying to do policy changes not only in ecommerce but national retail trade policy for physical traders, which will be introducing ease of doing business, providing better infrastructural facilities, providing more credit and providing all sorts of benefits to traders," he said.

The joint secretary urged the industry to focus on producing high-quality products.

Further, he said, there is no dichotomy between physical and online retail trade, and both can not survive without each other.

Talking about the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) initiative, he said, it will change the entire ecosystem of ecommerce and break the hegemony of the few ecommerce giants.

The government, he said, is also working on issuing quality control orders for different products to cut imports of sub-standard products into the country.

The Indian retail market is one of the fastest-growing in the world, expected to reach $2 trillion by 2032, according to Reliance Retail Director Subramaniam V.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Agritech firm DeHaat's FY23 revenue set to rise by over 80% to Rs 2,300 Cr

33% of debt investments made to women led enterprises, impact businesses: Caspian Debt

Zomato nudges restaurants to increase ad spends on platform, bear cost of refunds

TechXR Innovations Pvt. Ltd.: Making interactive AR/VR development and experience more affordable

Daily Capsule
Zoomcar’s failure to launch
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

33% of debt investments made to women led enterprises, impact businesses: Caspian Debt

Off Duty, ParaBooking raise early-stage funding

C3 MED-TECH PVT. LTD.: Improving vision with affordable and portable ophthalmic screening devices

TechXR Innovations Pvt. Ltd.: Making interactive AR/VR development and experience more affordable