HealthPlix Technologies, Gynoveda, One Impression, and others raise funds

HealthPlix Technologies raises $22M in Series C funding round

Bengaluru-headquartered ﻿HealthPlix﻿ Technologies has raised $22 million in a Series C funding round led by Avataar Venture Partners and SIG Venture Capital.

The round also saw participation from its existing investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, JSW Ventures, Kalaari Capital, and Chiratae Ventures. HealthPlix has cumulatively raised about $20 million in venture funding.

The healthtech startup, founded in 2014, provides a digital technology platform to the doctor's community to give them ready access to their patient's health records for better outcomes.

HealthPlix will use this fresh capital to ramp up its technology stack and acquire more users for its digital platform. The startup has over 10,000 doctors on its platform, and it aims to take this number to more than 25,000 by 2024.

Gynoveda grabs $10M led by India Alternative Fund

Gynoveda﻿, a femtech platform, has raised $10 million in a Series A round led by India Alternative Fund. The round also saw participation from RPG Ventures, Wipro Enterprises, and Alteria Capital, with existing investor Fireside Ventures.

The platform aims to use the funds over the next 3-5 years to expand its presence across physical stores, double the current team of 50 employees, and reach about a million women. Currently, Gynoveda says it has treated three lakh women residing across 20,000 pin codes in India.

"We are expecting to see a retention of close to 60% from the million women we aim to cater to," Vishal Gupta, Founder and CEO, Gynoveda told YourStory.

Founded in 2020, Gynoveda provides consultations and medication to treat menstrual health problems. The platform's bot offers a three-minute period test that, if answered correctly, provides information about the possible disorder and methodologies to treat it.

One Impression raises $10M from Krafton

One Impression founders





Creator aggregator One Impression﻿ said it has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round from Krafton, the maker of the popular video game PUB-G.

The South Korea-based firm has so far backed Pratilipi, a publishing platform, and digital content platform Rusk Media, among others, in India.

The funds raised will be used to accelerate product development, and expand presence in other markets starting with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Southeast Asia (SEA), the company said in a statement.

"We have started making in-roads in these markets. But the foray is very small as of now," Apaksh Gupta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), One Impression, told YourStory in an interaction.

BuyStars raises $5M from Lumikai, Chiratae

Gaming platform BuyStars has raised $5 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Lumikai. Other investors like Chiratae and Leo Capital also participated in the round.

The company said it will use the fresh funds to launch new games on its platform. Founded in 2021 by former Junglee Games executive Aman Sathija and former Flipkart executive Sriram Krishnamoorthy, BuyStars offers fantasy games, player trading, and trump cards, among other real-money games.

To date, BuyStars has raised $9 million through venture capital firms, among others, the company said in a statement.

Yellow Metal secures $3M in seed funding

Gold Loan Startup, Yellow Metal has raised $3 million in its Seed funding round led by MSA Novo, a multi-stage venture capital firm. Spiral Ventures, a Japanese VC firm and existing investors WaterBridge Ventures and Java Capital also participated in the funding round.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company said that the fresh funds will help expand technology team operations across 25 new markets in and outside of Karnataka and also add new forms of asset-backed lending that are required for consumers in rural India. It will also invest in strengthening its proprietary loan management system built for mobile phones.

Founded in 2020 by Rahul and Nikhil Boggaram, Yellow Metal offers simple and accessible gold loan services. Prior to this, Yellow Metal raised $580,000, led by Waterbridge Ventures and Java Capital.

Finsire raises $1.3M in seed funding

Fintech Startup Finsire has raised $1.3 million in seed funding from strategic investors, including iSeed, Spark Capital, Devx, 1947 Rise, Adept ventures, Portal Angel Investors, Purple Matters, DeVC India, and Lets Ventures.

Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, Co-founders of Razorpay and Mars Shot Ventures; Lalit Keshre, CEO Groww; Maninder G, CSO, OYO; Abhinav Sinha, COO & CPO, OYO, and Abhishek Goyal, Co-founder, Tracxn, Founder, also participated in the funding round.

Finsire builds lending enablement services by permitting digital assets to be taken as collateral. The solution allows Banks, NBFCs, fintech companies, credit requirement distribution, and depositaries to maximise their lending capabilities.

Yellow secures undisclosed Seed funding from Gruhas

Legal-tech startup Yellow has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round from Gruhas, a venture capital founded by entrepreneurs Abhijeet Pai and Nikhil Kamath.

The startup aims to provide a secure and cost-effective digital estate planning solution for Indians to protect and preserve their legacies and plan for their future.

Yellow was Co-founded by Niranjan Vemulkar and Nikhil Varghese in September 2021. Yellow claims to be the first Indian-made digital Will-making and Estate planning app. The Yellow app aims to help Indians consolidate all their asset information in one place and pass on their wealth to their family members in a smooth and secure manner, according to Vemulkar.

In 2022, the legal-tech startup also raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed round from institutional and angel investors.

(The copy will be updated throughout the day with the latest updates)