Hiring intentions to remain marginally lower sequentially in Apr-Jun qtr this year: Survey

Hiring intentions will remain marginally lower during the second quarter (April-June) this year as employers continue to have difficulty in finding people with the right skills, according to a survey.

Employers in India continue to anticipate hiring workers in the second quarter, reporting a seasonally adjusted Net Employment Outlook of 30%, which is marginally lower than the January-March quarter, according to the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

Hiring intentions remain marginally lower by 2% quarter-on-quarter, while employers continue to have difficulty finding the right talent, it added.

The ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey is based on an analysis of nearly 3,020 employers.

The survey further revealed that the talent supply with the requisite skills depicted in the sliding shift of employers, experiencing a talent shortage by 3%.

"While the skill gap continues to be concerning, in spite of the global economic pressures, India's innate ability to sustain such pressures has been proven time and again.

"The government's aggressive investment in infrastructure and efforts towards ease of doing business by improving the connectivity between states is positively impacting the employment outlook," said Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director - India and Middle East, ManpowerGroup.

Investment in upskilling, reskilling, and a focus on preparing people for tomorrow's jobs should be the top priority of the management, he added.

The survey stated that employers in the Information Technology sector (81%), consumer goods and services (81%), health care and life sciences (80%), financials and real estate (80%), and energy and utilities (80%) report the greatest difficulty finding the talent they need.

Employers in medium-sized organisations (83%) face the biggest challenge as compared to the large (80%), micro (80%) and small (78%), it noted.