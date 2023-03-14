Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Jumbotail secures Rs 75 Cr in debt round led by Alteria, Innoven Capital

By Sayan Sen
March 14, 2023, Updated on : Tue Mar 14 2023 15:11:08 GMT+0000
Jumbotail secures Rs 75 Cr in debt round led by Alteria, Innoven Capital
B2B marketplace Jumbotail will use the capital to increase hiring across deep sourcing, category management, product management, AI/ML, and marketing verticals.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Jumbotail﻿ has raised Rs 75 crore from Alteria Capital and Innoven Capital in a venture debt funding round on Tuesday.

The B2B marketplace plans to invest funds in building deep sourcing capabilities and AI-driven technologies to drive higher customer wallet share and grow their net revenues by 100% and achieve operational profitability in the next 12 months. The company targets to expand its current retailer to 400,000 retailers in 50+ cities by the end of the year.

Ashish Jhina, Co-founder and COO of Jumbotail, said, “We will strengthen our leadership position by going deeper into our existing markets and expect to hit full operational profitability across our entire network in the next 12 months.”

With the fresh capital, the company plans to increase hiring across deep sourcing, category management, product management, AI/ML, and marketing verticals. Jumbotail claims that it has 60% of the total penetration within the addressable market of kirana stores in 50+ cities and all of its sales placed organically by kirana stores.

ALSO READ
Jumbotail founders share key business philosophies that drive success

Jumbotail is a foodtech platform that provides full-stack services for kirana stores, including storefront delivery and payment collection. It also has a fintech platform that provides payment solutions and access to working capital credit from third-party credit providers to its customers, using transactional data and proprietary algorithms.

“We are thrilled to double down our support to Jumbotail's mission to transform the food and grocery retail value chain in India," said Ankit Agrawal, Managing Partner, Alteria Capital.

Jumbotail has so far raised $125 million in equity from funds such as Heron Rock Fund, Kalaari Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners. Jumbotail was founded by S Karthik Venkateswaran, a former Indian army veteran, and his Stanford classmate Ashish Jhina.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Google Brings Generative AI to Developers and Google Workspace

A Game-Changer in B2B Express Commerce: Marjins Wholesale

What happened with Silicon Valley Bank?

Y Combinator to layoff 20% staff, decrease late-stage investing

Daily Capsule
SVB contagion spreads
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Salesforce’s AI solution for Air India to improve customer experience

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals 10,000 job cuts in a second round of layoffs

Google Brings Generative AI to Developers and Google Workspace

ASCI issues draft advertising guidelines for education sector; invites public consultation