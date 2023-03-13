Are you an early-stage startup with disruptive ideas? Register now for i3 Launchpad

If you’ve got disruptive ideas and are looking to achieve sustainable growth, India Accelerator will help you access 360-degree cross-functional mentorship, and funding in partnership with ICICI Bank and Infosys Finacle. The i3 Launchpad is a curated accelerator programme for early-stage tech startups in India.

India Accelerator (India’s first GAN-partnered accelerator) is partnering with ICICI Bank and Infosys Finacle to launch a joint accelerator programme called the i3 Launchpad — a curated accelerator programme for early-stage tech startups in India.

What’s in it for early-stage startups?

India Accelerator’s value proposition for startups is spread across four distinct horizons and is uniquely curated as an umbrella offering.

1. Capital

2. Competency

3. Connects

4. Communities

These are customised in accordance with the needs of each individual startup and are taken on board. The team at i3 Launchpad has created a power-packed model and a hands-on approach to help early-stage startups in the accelerator programme.

Founders can accelerate growth with a mix of remote and in-person, group learning sessions. Startups can look forward to:

1. Seed funding

2. Opportunities for follow-on financial investment

3. Tailored mentorship

4. Advice from industry leaders

5. Guidance on being investor-ready

6. Strategic partnerships for market access and growth

7. Perks such as Amazon Web Services credits, Soho, Sendgrid, Google Cloud credits, etc. of up to Rs 1 million.

“The i3 Launchpad is curated with special focus on enabling strategic partnerships, mentor guidance and market access by leveraging corporate collaboration and connections and I am very excited by the impact we can create given our long-term partnership commitment,” shares Deepak Nagpal, Managing Partner, India Accelerator.

IA accelerator programs have helped startups improvise their product market fit throughout the four-month accelerator program. The module focuses on transformative and technology-driven ideas to create solutions for India’s rapidly-changing ecosystem. With nine specialised verticals, IA has supported 175+ startups so far.

Promising fintech startups will also get an opportunity to be a part of Finacle FinTech Connect — a program under which startups can partner with Finacle to collaboratively develop solutions and take them to market. Organisations can also take their innovation to Finacle’s extensive ecosystem spanning 100 countries and impact the financial lives of 1 billion consumers.

India Accelerator’s iAngels Network is a collaborative network of active angel investors and mentors from diverse professional and industry backgrounds looking to mentor and invest in early-stage, high-potential startups. Currently, over 1,400 members have funded over 60 startups.

Startups exploring solutions in areas like green finance, customer engagement, and investment optimisation have already applied. And applications are pouring in for Infosys Aarohan Awards from fintech, wealthtech, enterprise tech, SaaS, and sustainability startups.

If you’re an early-stage startup, apply today and fast-track your journey!

Powering India’s most disruptive startups

The objective of the i3 Launchpad programme is to have a structured path to traction, business development and fundraising by providing all the ingredients in one place.

The team at India Accelerator has created a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country, with over 150+ startups under their portfolio, and 1,400+ mentors who help startups in industry focussed verticals like agritech, energy, fintech, and healthtech. They also work very closely with corporates and academia to help promote the development of an entrepreneurial mindset and generate innovative solutions to their real-world problems.

India Accelerator has accelerated over 150 startups since its inception in 2017 and has been recognised as the ‘Best Accelerator in India’ by the Government at the Startup India Awards, in acknowledgement of the groundbreaking work done over the past few years.