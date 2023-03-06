Menu
Indian retail industry to reach $2T by 2032: Reliance Retail Director Subramaniam V

By Press Trust of India
March 06, 2023, Updated on : Mon Mar 06 2023 12:17:58 GMT+0000
Indian retail industry to reach $2T by 2032: Reliance Retail Director Subramaniam V
The Indian retail market is estimated at $844 billion in 2022 with the unorganised retail market contributing around 87 per cent of the share, he said.
The Indian retail market is one of the fastest growing in the world and is expected to reach $2 trillion by 2032, according to Reliance Retail Director Subramaniam V.

The Indian retail market is estimated at $844 billion in 2022 with the unorganised retail market contributing around 87% of the share, he said.

"The retail market is projected to grow at 10% annually to reach a whopping 2 trillion by 2032 making it the fastest growing retail market of the world," Subramaniam said at an event organised by industry body FICCI here.

Talking about the unorganised retail segment, Subramaniam said it is highly fragmented and lacks modern day infrastructure and technology due to smaller volume and financial resources.

Subramaniam said there is a need to build an operating environment that promotes inclusive and sustainable growth for the sector and government policies and business practices of the big players must support the inclusive growth of the small players of the unorganised players.

"There is a need to build a sourcing ecosystem that supports small producers and manufacturers (SMEs) to modernise their operations to produce high quality products," he said.

Moreover, investments are also required for developing the supply-chain infrastructure in India by linking all major sourcing locations through a scalable warehousing and logistics ecosystem, in a bid to reduce sourcing time and help in faster movement of goods.

Saudi Arabia's Emkan launches $31M fund for early-stage startups

Subramaniam said the sector is at the "cusp" of having Innovations in both physical and e-commerce through the use of new cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

"We are likely to see many more new cases aided by 5G in retail space," he added.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the retail industry such as licensing, Subramaniam said at present 10 to 70 licenses are required to open one retail store and suggested policy intervention in this space.

He suggested a "single license" for a business entity by the state government instead of multiple licenses.

