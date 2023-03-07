Infosys and Australian university form partnership for reskilling courses

Infosys forms skilling partnership with Australian university

The Central Queensland University of Australia (CQUniversity) has joined hands with Indian technology services company Infosys Limited, to strengthen collaborative efforts on training, education, and upskilling for the youth and corporates.

CQUniversity happens to be the first Queensland University to partner with Infosys on two of their learning platforms, Springboard and Wingspan. The MoU between the two organisations is a re-skilling initiative building on the Springboard collaboration, where CQU shall offer course modules on economics, finance, and journalism with Indian universities. The content generated through these courses will be available free of charge to Indian nationals.

The MoU also covers Wingspan association wherein CQU will offer their expertise in public health, nursing, and allied healthcare sectors, making training modules accessible to Indian healthcare sector and other relevant stakeholders, the companies said in a statement.

This initiative will allow Infosys’ corporate partners to have access to training modules from CQU and further help in upskilling.

"We believe that through our partnership with Infosys, CQUniversity will be able to speak to the Australia-India education strategy of providing world class educational content that builds capacity, is accessible and most importantly delivered in-country," said Professor Nick Klomp, Vice Chancellor of CQUniversity.

Wipro locates Americas headquarters in New Jersey, US

Technology services companya Wipro Limited has revealed its headquarters in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

According to the company, the newly renovated East Brunswick office reaffirms Wipro’s ongoing commitment to clients in the Americas region, which makes up nearly 60% of Wipro’s global revenues.

It has about 20,500 employees located across US, Canada, and LATAM (Mexico and Brazil). Wipro’s US leadership team are based out of that office, including both CEOs of the Americas, Srini Pallia, and Suzanne Dann, as well as Amit Choudhary- Wipro’s COO.

The office will serve clients across industries like banking and financial technology, life sciences, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, media and entertainment, gaming and tech, travel and transportation, energy and utilities, and manufacturing.

“The opening of Wipro’s Americas Headquarters further underscores that the companies of tomorrow are planting their flags in New Jersey today,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “By locating its new multi-million-dollar office in the heart of our state, this renowned tech giant will significantly boost economic activity in New Jersey.”

Dell forms alliance with CrowdStrike for cybersecurity solutions

CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm has partenered with Dell, the global technology company to help enterprises prevent, detect and respond to cyber threats with frictionless and cost-effective offerings.

According to a statement, through the new strategic alliance, organisations can manage cyber threats and protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data. CrowdStrike will also be available across a broad set of Dell offerings, including with the purchase of Dell commercial PCs in the coming months.

“Dell’s selection of CrowdStrike for customers of all sizes illustrates cybersecurity’s criticality in today’s digital world,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “The CrowdStrike and Dell collaboration provides significant market access, expediting consolidation from legacy and point products to cybersecurity’s leading modern platform.”