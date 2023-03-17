Join AWS fireside chat with Vedantu founders to know how Indian edtechs are revolutionising academics globally

Teachers, parents, and students have long been stressing that the one-size-fits-all education model is passé. Given the thrust on technological interventions with the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, the Indian edtech sector is already reimagining the design of products to drive better outcomes for students.

The phenomenal growth has made India the world’s edtech capital. The demand for edtech solutions is not limited domestically but transcends geographical boundaries. The hundreds of millions of online learners globally present a massive opportunity for edtechs.

Capitalising on this opportunity, several edtech startups have been making massive strides when it comes to aiding educators and facilitators in continuing with teaching activities and efforts.

Vedantu, one of India’s prominent edtech startups that has been working in the K-12 and test prep stage, is looking at ways to facilitate learning that is affordable and accessible to all.

To know more about Vedantu’s vision and the Indian edtech sector’s positioning in the global arena, AWS-powered Bharat Innovators Series and Intel has planned a virtual fireside chat with founders of the edtech startup on April 6, 2023, to delve into the topic ‘Education 2.0: How Indian edtechs are revolutionising academics globally'.

The chat will feature Vamsi Krishna, CEO and Co-Founder, and Pulkit Jain, Head of Innovation & Co-Founder, Vedantu, in conversation with Sunil PP, South Asia Lead - Education, Space, NPOs, Channels & Alliances, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The discussion will focus on how Indian edtechs are transforming the way education is imparted and Vedantu’s role in improving the quality of the learning system. The conversation will also shed light on development of innovative strategies, Vedantu’s focus on the hybrid learning model, its mission to offer affordable and accessible learning, and W.A.VE. 2.0, its integrated learning platform.

Apart from sharing the startup’s expansion plans, Vedantu founders will deep dive into betting big on the under-penetrated K-12 market. Furthermore, Krishna and Jain will speak about the synergies the edtech major shares with AWS, its technology partner.

AWS has been helping public service organisations like educational institutions, edtechs, govt institutions and startups to not only migrate to cloud ecosystems, but to also manage legacy technologies on cloud, along with privacy, security and data sovereignty across sectors. The Bharat Innovator Series hosted by AWS, Intel and YourStory aims to create a dialogue between founders, innovators, policy makers and thought leaders on a common platform to discuss technology opportunities, identify challenges, and find synergies for the future.

