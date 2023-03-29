Menu
News

Magicpin joins ONDC, becomes largest restaurant aggregator on the network

This will enable small and medium local retailers in the food and beverage category get access to more customers and opportunities, generating more business.

Sayan Sen
Magicpin joins ONDC, becomes largest restaurant aggregator on the network

Wednesday March 29, 2023,

2 min Read

Local shopping and savings platform ﻿Magicpin﻿ has joined ﻿Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC)﻿, becoming the largest restaurant aggregator on the network with over 22,000 restaurants already onboarded.

With this integration, all sellers registered with Magicpin are now visible to customers across the ONDC network. Additionally, Magicpin plans to take 5,000 more restaurants live on the open network in the next three months.

This move will enable small and medium local retailers in the food and beverage category to get access to more customers and opportunities, generating more business, as per a statement. Besides the tech integration on ONDC, Magicpin will also be fulfilling all backend logistics related to ordering and delivery. The platform provides end-to-end fulfilment across categories such as food, pharmacy, grocery, and fashion.

"It was the speed of onboarding and Magicpin's strength in backend logistics in food ordering and delivery that impressed us the most. Within a few weeks of onboarding, nearly 20,000 plus restaurants were added and still counting," said T Koshy, MD and CEO of ONDC.

"We believe that Magicpin will play a key role in strengthening the scale of the network in the F&B category, bringing a wide range of new restaurants on the network for the customers to choose from," he added.

ONDC has also on-boarded Bengaluru's latest autorickshaw-booking app Namma Yatri, putting it in line to compete with ﻿Ola﻿, ﻿Uber﻿, and ﻿Rapido Bike Taxi﻿.

Magicpin aims to help people discover and save money while shopping offline. It has more than 10 million members who can earn rewards, while spending over $3 billion annually at more than 250,000 retail stores, in various categories such as fashion, food, electronics, grocery, pharma, nightlife, and entertainment.

The startup has raised over $100 million since its inception and is backed by Lightspeed Ventures, RA Holdings, and others.

The ONDC initiative aims to establish open protocols for all aspects of digital commerce, allowing buyers and sellers to use any compatible application or platform to conduct transactions.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

