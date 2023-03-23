Menu
Technology

Menlo Security opens R&D centre in Bengaluru

Here is your daily dose of key developments from the technology world of India.

Team EnterpriseStory
Menlo Security opens R&D centre in Bengaluru

Thursday March 23, 2023,

2 min Read

Menlo Security expands operations to Bengaluru

Menlo Security, a cloud security company headquartered in the US, has revealed its expansion plans for India and its new investment in the region.

The company has opened a regional centre of excellence based in Bengaluru.

This new CoE will serve as a research and development facility for new technologies. At the moment, Menlo Security has close to 10% of its employees based in Bengaluru.

It will also be a support hub for customers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and around the globe.

Menlo Security

Poornima DeBolle, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Menlo Security

Growing at approximately 20% year-on-year in the region, Menlo Security plans to recruit engineers to supplement the Bengaluru team and help drive the development and roll-out of security products around the world.

“We are making significant investments in this market with a multi-functional product team of Research and Development, security research, cybersecurity training, and global customer support and professional services," said Poornima DeBolle, Menlo Security’s Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer.

Infosys Public Services deploys solutions for UNDP

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Infosys Public Services (IPS), a US-based subsidiary of Infosys, has announced the successful deployment of UNDP’s Quantum Global Digital Management System.

Quantum, based on Oracle’s Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, provides a unified platform for all UNDP business functions, including human capital management, financials management, supply chain management and enterprise performance management for eight agencies of the United Nations with a userbase of over 50,000 across 170 countries.

This new platform replaces all legacy systems, providing a simplified digital landscape with features like Intelligent Dashboards, AI/automation, and many self-service capabilities that transform operations and the way UNDP engages with partners, suppliers and personnel.

Cybage Software appoints new President

Cybage Software, a digital product engineering services, has appointed Gopikrishnan Konnanath as its President. He will play a pivotal role in defining the core strategy for Cybage and the organization’s market approach.

Previously, Konnanath was with Infosys, where he spent close to three decades and held various roles, with his most recent position being the global head of engineering services.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

