Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

MoS IT estimates over $1B exposure of Indian startups to SVB

By Press Trust of India
March 17, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 17 2023 03:54:03 GMT+0000
MoS IT estimates over $1B exposure of Indian startups to SVB
During a Twitter live session, Chandrasekhar said he heard that over $200 million of startups' deposits have been transferred to GIFT City bank.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said deposits close to $ 1 billion attributable to Indian startups were with the US-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

The failure of the SVB, which was a key funding source for startups, has sent shockwaves across the global financial system.

During a Twitter live session, Chandrasekhar said he heard that over $200 million of startups' deposits have been transferred to GIFT City bank.

"I had kind of very empirically and anecdotally calculated that there was more than a billion dollars of startups' capital as deposits. According to some, this is a conservative estimate. There were deposits in SVB that are attributable to Indian startups close to a billion or more," the Minister of State for Electronics and IT said.

Chandrasekhar held a consultation with more than 450 representatives of the startup and investor ecosystem on Tuesday to assess the impact of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse. Following this consultation, he wrote a letter to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with a set of suggestions to help startups wade through the crisis.

Chandrasekhar also said that he has taken up the issue of SVB failure with the Finance Minister on Wednesday and pitched for fine-tuning the Indian banking system as per the requirement of startups.

“There is a case to be made–and I have made this case to the finance minister yesterday when I sent her a summary of the consultations– hat the Indian banking system can be a lot more startup friendly by servicing and supporting startups with the same alacrity and quality that they provide to multibillion dollar companies,” Chandrasekhar said. “There is a need for the Indian banking system to consider Indian startups as an important client base and a target segment”.

Responding to a query, he said the country's semiconductor journey is going to begin in 2023.

"We are going to ground break a fab (chip-making plant). We are going to create packaging units in India and by the end of the financial year 2023, I think, there will be more than 50-55 design startups that are doing device design," Chandrasekhar said.

(Disclaimer: Additional information added to the copy)

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

FanCode targets next set of subscribers from hockey, tennis, basketball, others

From pitch decks to raising funds: Start Insights is putting founders at ease

HealthPlix Technologies, Gynoveda, One Impression, and others raise funds

Truecaller doubles down on India

Daily Capsule
Truecaller doubles down on India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How businesses can help women beat the odds and rise up the ranks

EV charging stations susceptible to cyber attacks: Gadkari

Truecaller doubles down on India

SAP unveils new data management solution and partnerships