Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

NPCI enables payment aggregators to allow UPI payments via RuPay credit cards

BharatPe, Cashfree Payments, Google Pay, Razorpay, Paytm, PayU, and Pine Labs can now facilitate merchant transactions post the RBI's move to enable credit card-UPI linkage.

Team YS13798 Stories
NPCI enables payment aggregators to allow UPI payments via RuPay credit cards

Wednesday March 29, 2023,

2 min Read

Following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest move to allow users to link RuPay credit cards to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the National Payments Corporation of India and payment aggregators on Wednesday said it would collaboration to support credit transactions. 

 

In a statement, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said it enabled key aggregators like BharatPe, Cashfree Payments, Google Pay, Razorpay, Paytm, PayU, and Pine Labs to help merchant transactions through RuPay credit cards on UPI in the Indian market.


In June last year, the RBI said it would soon allow users to link RuPay credit cards to UPI, allowing people to use their credit cards to make UPI payments.

 

UPI customers could earlier make transactions only through their bank accounts, overdraft accounts, and prepaid accounts. Now, by linking RuPay credit cards to UPI, customers can directly transact by scanning a merchant's QR code without the need to use credit cards.


RuPay credit cards issued by Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, and Canara Bank can link their cards to UPI applications like BHIM, Paytm, and others.

“After the RBI’s decision to start linking RuPay credit cards to UPI, we immediately started enabling leading payment aggregators to boost merchant acceptance and customer awareness to attract early and widespread adoption," said Nalin Bansal, Chief of Corporate and Fintech Relationships and Key Initiatives, NPCI. "Going ahead, we aim to explore more relevant avenues to promote the adoption of digital payments via credit cards on UPI for smoother, more reliable, and secure credit-based transactions to underwrite every eligible Indian."


About 250 million Indians use UPI for daily transactions, while nearly 50 million users have one or more credit cards.


The linkage of credit cards with UPI will also lead to a rise in acceptability as UPI provides customers with more points of acceptance through the vast network of UPI QR codes. It is also beneficial to merchants in semi-urban areas, as card point-of-sale (POS) terminals are not widely available.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Charge on UPI transactions leave citizens confused; NPCI issues clarification

upGrad raises Rs 300 Cr in internal rights issue from Ronnie Screwvala, Temasek, others

Key trends shaping the workforce of the future

Fashion supply chain startup Fashinza gets $30M from Mars Growth Capital, Liquidity Group

Daily Capsule
Freshworks' back-to-office call
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 29, 2023)

Charge on UPI transactions leave citizens confused; NPCI issues clarification

upGrad raises Rs 300 Cr in internal rights issue from Ronnie Screwvala, Temasek, others

MeitY celebrates inaugural Universal Acceptance Day to drive inclusive and multilingual internet