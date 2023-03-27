Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

OYO expects more than Rs 5,700 Cr revenue in FY23

Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal told employees that OYO is aspiring to reach an adjusted EBITDA of nearly Rs 800 crore in the next financial year.

Press Trust of India7562 Stories
OYO expects more than Rs 5,700 Cr revenue in FY23

Monday March 27, 2023,

2 min Read

Hospitality and travel-tech firm ﻿Oyo﻿ estimates its revenue in FY23 will be more than Rs 5,700 crore, up 19% from Rs 4,780 crore it had recorded in FY22, according to its Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal.

At a town hall on Monday, Agarwal told employees that OYO is aspiring to reach an adjusted EBITDA of nearly Rs 800 crore in the next financial year.

Sustained growth in India, Indonesia, the US, and the UK, and relevant optimisation and synergies in its European vacation homes business, have led to better financials of the company, he said in a presentation at the gathering with employees.

Agarwal outlined that the key focus areas of OYO in the calendar year 2023 will be on Profit After Tax (PAT) along with consistent momentum in EBITDA, achieving cash flow positive in FY24, cost efficiency and improving contribution margins, and making storefront additions, among others.

EBITDA refers to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation.

He said the company is expected to close FY23 with more than 1.72 lakh storefronts, compared to 1.69 lakhs in FY22, a growth of nearly 2%.

When contacted, an OYO spokesperson declined to comment.

Agarwal told the employees that OYO has a current cash balance of Rs 2,700 crore, and the company hoped it would end up consuming very little of it for existing operations.

Also Read
SEBI adopts stricter approval process in IPO clearance, returns DRHP of OYO, 6 other companies

With an improvement in cash flow, OYO's reliance on external funds has also gradually decreased over time, he added.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of Rs 63 crore in the first half of FY23 in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in an update to its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

In January, SEBI asked OYO to refile the draft IPO (Initial Public Offering) papers with certain updates. In September 2021, it filed preliminary documents for an Rs 8,430 crore IPO.

The IPO was delayed due to the then volatile market conditions, making the company prepare to settle for a lower valuation at around $7-8 billion instead of the $11 billion it was targeting initially.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Fintech unicorn Slice posts Rs 267 Cr loss in FY22

It is time to build silently: Tarun Davda, Partner and MD, Matrix Partners

Govt to set up Centre for Processing Accelerated Corporate Exit

"INNOVATION IS MORE THAN JUMPING ON THE LATEST TRENDS. AT LOWE'S, IT IS A MINDSET" - ARSHYA LAKSHMAN

Daily Capsule
Global policymaking with Startup20 India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Sebi cancels registration of Capvision Investment Advisor for misleading investors

Public-private partnerships in developing smart cities crucial to become $5T economy: Gadkari

Govt to set up Centre for Processing Accelerated Corporate Exit

Fintech unicorn Slice posts Rs 267 Cr loss in FY22