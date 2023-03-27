Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Hospitality

OYO to reduce proposed IPO by two-thirds: Report

SoftBank-backed OYO will reduce the number of shares being sold as part of its initial public offering owing to lowered tech stock valuations.

Team YS13786 Stories
OYO to reduce proposed IPO by two-thirds: Report

Monday March 27, 2023,

2 min Read

SoftBank-backed budget hospitality brand ﻿Oyo﻿ will pare down the shares it plans on selling with its public market debut by two-thirds, reducing the amount of fresh capital it is expected to raise, said media reports.

A report by Bloomberg said that the company was looking to file a fresh document for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) as soon as this week. However, OYO has reduced its offer-for-sale of shares keeping in view dipping technology stock valuations in the current market. The report quoted anonymous sources stating that OYO’s current investors do not plan on selling their shares as part of the IPO. 

OYO had filed for an IPO of Rs 8,340 crore ($1.1 billion) with SEBI in October 2021 at a valuation of $10 billion, which included a primary capital raise of around Rs 7,000 crore and investors selling shares worth Rs 1,430 crore. At the time SoftBank, which holds 46% stakes in the company, planned on selling shares worth Rs 1,328.53 crore.

However, in May 2022, OYO wrote to SEBI asking to defer the IPO to a later date at a lowered valuation of an estimated $7 billion, according to media reports. This was soon after SoftBank cut the valuation of its investment in OYO down to $2.7 billion in September 2022. 

Founded in 2015 by Ritesh Agarwal, OYO reached a peak of $10 billion in valuation in June 2019 when Agarwal bought $2 billion worth of the company’s shares from Sequoia and Lightspeed Venture Partners, borrowing the sum from Japanese lenders in his personal capacity.

As a result of the purchase, Agarwal held a 33% stake in the company. The company last raised $5 million in a Series F round from Microsoft in September 2021. 

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Fintech unicorn Slice posts Rs 267 Cr loss in FY22

Turbostart opens calls for Cohort 4 and invites founders to accelerate their startup journey

OYO expects more than Rs 5,700 Cr revenue in FY23

Sebi cancels registration of Capvision Investment Advisor for misleading investors

Daily Capsule
Global policymaking with Startup20 India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Sebi cancels registration of Capvision Investment Advisor for misleading investors

Public-private partnerships in developing smart cities crucial to become $5T economy: Gadkari

Govt to set up Centre for Processing Accelerated Corporate Exit

Fintech unicorn Slice posts Rs 267 Cr loss in FY22