Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

SPACE-TECH

Spacetech startup Pixxel bags US contract for hyperspectral imagery

Pixxel will demonstrate its capabilities through end-to-end tasking, collection, and product dissemination and respond to ad-hoc product ordering and delivery requests from the NRO and its partners.

Press Trust of India7550 Stories
Spacetech startup Pixxel bags US contract for hyperspectral imagery

Thursday March 23, 2023,

2 min Read

Bengaluru-based spacetech startup ﻿Pixxel﻿ has bagged a five-year contract for supplying technical hyperspectral imagery to the United States National Reconnaissance Organization (NRO).

The Virginia-based NRO also awarded six study contracts for commercial hyperspectral imagery to five other companies—BlackSky Technology, HyperSat, Orbital Sidekick, Planet, and Xplore.

"The entire team here at Pixxel is excited to begin this journey with the NRO. We are fully committed to this fantastic opportunity to offer our imaging capabilities to the organisation, its partners, and the US geospatial intelligence community," Chief Executive Officer, Pixxel Space Technologies, Awais Ahmed, told PTI.

He said Pixxel will provide technical hyperspectral imagery (HSI) remote sensing capabilities through modelling and simulation and data evaluation using its currently on-orbit pathfinder systems and future constellations.

Also Read
Pixxel’s path to making space history

Ahmed said Pixxel will demonstrate its capabilities through end-to-end tasking, collection, and product dissemination and respond to ad-hoc product ordering and delivery requests from the NRO and its partners.

Last year, Pixxel had launched its hyper-spectral imaging satellite 'Shakuntala' and 'Anand' on-board SPACEX's Falcon9 rocket and ISRO's PSLV, respectively.

The startup plans to launch six more hyperspectral imaging satellites this year.

Pixxel's hyperspectral satellites capture images at hundreds of wavelengths in the electromagnetic spectrum and reveal key data about the health of the planet.

The constellation will aim to provide global coverage every 24 hours and help detect, monitor, and predict global phenomena across agriculture, mining, environment, and energy use cases.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

'Maharashtra government is focused on encouraging founders to set up businesses in Mumbai'

Tata Group is considering investing $2B into Neu: Report

Physics Wallah seeks to raise $250M in funding: Report

Preparing backend systems to support 10B UPI transactions daily: Dilip Asbe of NPCI

Daily Capsule
TechSparks Mumbai starts with a bang!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tata Group is considering investing $2B into Neu: Report

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 23, 2023)

YouTube to shut down its video commerce app Simsim

'Maharashtra government is focused on encouraging founders to set up businesses in Mumbai'