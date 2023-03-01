Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 1, 2023)

Sequoia backs 12 startups through Surge

Surge, Sequoia India and Southeast Asia's early-stage accelerator programme, revealed its eighth cohort comprising 12 startups.

The cohort includes two healthtech startups, a metaverse player, two climate-tech startups, and three consumer companies creating new-age brands across food, home decor, and the wedding sector, among others.

At present, 30 founders from the selected 12 startups are undergoing a 16-week programme in company building from mentors, including Kunal Shah (CRED), Sanjeev Bikhchandani (InfoEdge), Amrish Rau (Pinelab), Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm), and Nithin Kamath (Zerodha), among others.

UpGrad onboards Dan Rosensweig to board of directors

Edtech startup ﻿upGrad﻿ has onboarded Dan Rosensweig, the former chief operating officer (COO) at Yahoo, as an independent non-executive director on its board.

In his current stint at Chegg Inc, a student-focused textbook rental and homework help platform, Rosensweig serves as the president and CEO of the company. He has been working in Silicon Valley for close to two decades, and also serves on the board of Adobe, among other companies.

Dan Rosensweig, who has spent close to two decades in Silicon Valley, joins UpGrad's board

ALSO READ upGrad CEO Arjun Mohan Steps down

3SC Solutions appoints Mark Gordon as the Director of Sales—US

Supply chain solutions company 3SC Solutions has appointed Mark Gordon as its Director of Sales for the North American region as part of its ongoing expansion efforts.

With a career spanning almost three decades, Gordon has worked as a consultant, an executive director, an SVP of business development, and a sales and strategy director across multiple industries.

Gordon's expertise lies in supply chain analytics, predictive analytics, and operations consulting. Throughout his career, he has designed and implemented supply chain analytics solutions and managed complex inventories. He has a customer-centric approach toward every analytics service he offers, emphasising the supply chain's predictive, prescriptive, and descriptive domains and leveraging data accuracy, speed, and efficiency, the company said.

Fasal introduces ‘Fasal Fresh'

Agritech startup Fasal launched Fasal Fresh to expand into the farming output business. The feature will remove intermediaries in procurement to ensure fairer prices for farmers while bringing end-consumers export-quality produce grown using Fasal’s proprietary farm-level crop intelligence systems.

Through its patented IoT system Kranti, Fasal aims to make horticulture farming guesswork-free with advanced irrigation alerts, farm-level forecasts, and pest/disease forewarnings. It works with Indian farmers leveraging its technology over 60,000 acres across 20+ crops.





Fasal Fresh, which has been in the works since last year with a focus on building the horticulture farming network, will directly bring the produce grown via precision farming to the end consumers via retailers/e-tailers, wholesalers, and exporters.





At present, the feature is operational in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, with its Mumbai operations planned for March this year.





(This copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)