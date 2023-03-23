Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Tata Group is considering investing $2B into Neu: Report

The additional funds can help Tata Neu develop its digital products, resolve technological issues, and satisfy any new expenditure requirements.

Team YS13771 Stories
Tata Group is considering investing $2B into Neu: Report

Thursday March 23, 2023,

2 min Read

﻿Tata Group﻿ is potentially looking to put in an additional $2 billion into its super-app Neu to strengthen its digital operations.

Tata Digital would get the additional funds over two years provided a deal happens, Bloomberg reported, however, since the conglomerate is still deliberating the move, the magnitude and timeframe of a deal might vary.

YourStory could not independently verify the report.

Tata Group has directed Tata Digital to look for methods to increase the value of its super app, the report noted. These additional funds might help Tata Neu develop its digital products, resolve technological issues, and satisfy any new expenditure requirements, the Bloomberg report added.

Also Read
A super app for all things queer: Pride+

Queries sent to Tata Group remain unanswered. This story will be updated to reflect its comments.

Tata Neu, which was modelled on China’s Alipay and WeChat, is India's first super app since at least mid-2020. However, the super app ran into technical glitches and customer complaints soon after its launch last April. 

Using the super app users can purchase groceries and gadgets. It also allows users to reserve airline tickets and restaurants from brands under Tata. It offers financial products such as bill payments, loans and insurance as well.

Conglomerates like Reliance Industries Ltd and Adani Group are also looking to roll out super apps.

Tata Neu is expected to do sales of about $4 billion in the year to March 31, compared with the $8 billion target set at the beginning of 2022, according to another Bloomberg News report.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

'Maharashtra government is focused on encouraging founders to set up businesses in Mumbai'

Physics Wallah seeks to raise $250M in funding: Report

Spacetech startup Pixxel bags US contract for hyperspectral imagery

Preparing backend systems to support 10B UPI transactions daily: Dilip Asbe of NPCI

Daily Capsule
TechSparks Mumbai starts with a bang!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Spacetech startup Pixxel bags US contract for hyperspectral imagery

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 23, 2023)

YouTube to shut down its video commerce app Simsim

'Maharashtra government is focused on encouraging founders to set up businesses in Mumbai'