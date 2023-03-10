[TechSparks Mumbai] 7 reasons to attend the premier edition of India’s most influential startup-tech event in Mumbai

For over 13 years, TechSparks has been held in Bengaluru, where thousands congregated at India’s startup capital to join the country’s largest startup-tech conference.

And now, YourStory’s flagship event TechSparks is gearing up for a spectacular premier edition in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, on March 22 and 23, 2023, at Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel & Residences.

India’s financial capital is home to nearly a third of the country's unicorns and is a major startup hub buoyed by innovation-friendly policies and a favourable investor base. It’s fitting therefore, that TechSparks expands its presence to Mumbai to spotlight the city’s role in building India’s tech agenda.

With just a few days to go, here are seven reasons why you should attend the TechSparks 2023 Mumbai edition.

1. An incredible lineup of speakers

Some of the most prominent names from the ecosystem, including policymakers, corporate icons, CEOs, and marquee startup investors, have graced TechSparks events in the past years.

The Mumbai edition lineup is no different. In addition to the cream of India’s unicorn founders, we’ll be happy to host Harsh Jain, the guy hitting sixers for the gametech sector with Dream11 - the 8th most downloaded game in the word; Aakrit Vaish, the man leading Haptik, one of the world’s leading conversational AI startups; Bhavik Koladiya, the co-founder of OTPless, the startup that’s taking the authentication world by storm; Niharika NM, the youngest YouTube Creators for Change Ambassador; and Dhruvil Sanghvi, the CEO of LogiNext, one of the fastest growing SaaS startups that’s growing at an average rate of 120% YoY among many others.

Excited to know the full list of speakers for TechSparks Mumbai?

2. Catch specially curated sessions with India’s finest minds

Across its 13 editions thus far, TechSparks has hosted government leaders, unicorn founders, influencers, VCs, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. This year too, YourStory has curated some fantastic speakers tracks, and topics for its attendees. You get to hear from the best and brightest minds in the industry from India and beyond.

By attending curated sessions, you will learn about scaling, staying agile, navigating crises, and more. During keynotes, hear from the top minds of the industry on topics that cut across sectors, geographies, and themes.

TechSparks Mumbai will also host panel discussions on topics that are shaping what’s next for the ecosystem.

Additionally, industry leaders will share insights, anecdotes, and learnings on their journeys, struggles, and more.

3. Upgrade your skill sets with masterclasses

At TechSparks Mumbai, you will have the opportunity to be a part of crucial masterclasses that will dive deep into topics, break down complex ideas and concepts, and provide insights from experts.

YourStory has also arranged for workshops to walk you through processes and take you behind the scenes of things that are changing the industry and the world from technology, managing large teams, to growing digitally.

4. Meet investors one on one

Looking to partner with top Venture Capital firms and angel investors? TechSparks Mumbai will be the place to meet, interact with, and pitch to potential investors, collaborators, and mentors.

TechSparks has been the definitive platform for entrepreneurs to flex their ‘hustle muscle’ for publicity, connections, recognition and funding. We understand that networking and forming connections are important for emerging entrepreneurs and have made provisions to facilitate VC, enterprise, and other ecosystem connections for founders.

5. Stay ahead of the tech dynamic

In these dynamic and disruptive times, organisations are becoming more dependent on their ability to harness and leverage new technologies to succeed and stay competitive. Think blockchain, Metaverse, spacetech, and much more! TechSparks can be just the place to add new knowledge to your arsenal and leverage emerging tech as a powerful business differentiator. Be blown away as we spotlight the next Top 30 emerging CTOs and CPOs who have created game-changing products that have really stood out.

6. Forge strong ecosystem connections

In this digital age, building professional connections need not be a far-flung idea! TechSparks is the biggest gathering of entrepreneurs, policymakers, technologists, investors, mentors, and business leaders. This means you will not just hear first-hand from changemakers and industry pioneers, but also have the opportunity to meet and engage with the best from India’s ecosystem.

For all you know, this may be the year you get to forge that invaluable connection with a potential client, collaborator or mentor that can make a powerful difference to your business, or career.

7. Find job opportunities

TechSparks brings together the cream of India’s tech and startup ecosystem and will present you with unprecedented opportunities to interact with prospective employers and employees, or collaborate with the best.

And last but definitely not least, get ready to interact with the super inspiring TEAM (Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai) as they bring out the story of "Brand Mumbai" for startups.

