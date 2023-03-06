TechXR Innovations Pvt. Ltd.: Making interactive AR/VR development and experience more affordable

TechXR Innovations Pvt Ltd is a startup founded by IIT Kanpur alumni in January 2021 with a mission to democratize AR-VR / Metaverse accessibility. With its patented, affordable device for quality interactive AR/VR/Metaverse experience and development, the startup has been awarded top 30 innovations by the Government of India.

Since its launch, TechXR Innovations Pvt Ltd has pivoted Educational VR Content for Schools, pivoted AR-VR development training at NIFT, raised $1 M, launched paid courses with iHUBIITRoorkee, and has trained 1000+ paid learners.

The startup is tackling the entry barrier to AR-VR development and experience due to expensive hardware, learning resources & content. To this end, TechXR has developed a patented 6 DoF controller that connects with all smartphones to give quality immersive experience at less cost than other existing solutions.

In addition, TechXR has developed a Learning Platform & SDK which allows undergrad students to learn AR/VR development in an affordable way. The startup has collaborated with iHUB IIT Roorkee and launched AR-VR development courses for coders and non coders, as well as tied up with AR-VR/Game Development companies to provide placement opportunities for students.

The startup has also created an ecosystem of XR Developers to create immersive content. It has been recognised by the Government of India in 5G Hackathon and has been invited to the All Secretary conference to present its affordable AR-VR Solution. TechXR was also All India Ranked 2 in Edtech Competition by Eduprenure and in the top 10% applications worldwide by YCombinator.

TechXR's patented innovation - 3D Mouse (6 DoF AR/VR Controller for Smartphones) allows 6DoF interaction in AR as well as in VR, at 5%. Through its B2C and B2B2C revenue models, the startup is making immersive and interactive AR/VR development and experience more affordable. It has launched cost effective smart classroom solutions, gamified learning solutions to consumers, schools and corporates.

We have leveraged AI to generate this entire article and synthesize the images for the same.