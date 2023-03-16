Truecaller aims to log 500M users in India by 2026: CEO Alan Mamedi

Caller identification app ﻿Truecaller﻿ aims to touch 500 million users in India by 2026.

The Sweden-based company currently has 338 million active monthly users, of which 246 million are from India.

The company is bullish on India, its biggest market globally, which contributes 71% of its global business.

“Today, we have around 55% of connected smartphones in India using our service every day. If the same pace is maintained, we will have around 700 million to 800 million connected smartphones by 2026,” said CEO Alan Mamedi, during a media briefing, at the launch of the company's first exclusive office in India in the city of Bengaluru.

"So in three years, if we continue to grow and evolve as we already are, we should be at around 400 million to 500 million users," he said.

Mamedi said the company remains committed to India, a strong frontier, and will continue to work on adding new features for spam protection.

Truecaller's office in Bengaluru is said to be the company's largest workspace outside Stockholm. Spanning an area of 30,443 square feet, the facility can host up to 250 employees. The office is already occupied by 200 employees across the technology, product, marketing, and Truecaller for Business verticals.

The facility was inaugurated by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship & Electronics, Information and Technology. He said the decision to open an exclusive office in India is representative of the growth of the country as a trusted technology partner to the world.

“This office signifies a huge part of the commitment that we have towards India," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer and Managing Director, India at Truecaller. "It reaffirms the fact that we believe we can ship a product worldwide from here and that we can make communication in the digital space safer for citizens of India as well as companies."

Truecaller has two other offices, in Mumbai and Gurgaon, at co-working spaces.

Earlier this week, the Nasdaq Sweden-listed firm signed a pact with the Delhi police to curb cyber fraud. The system will enable users to identify verified numbers and distance themselves from cyber frauds and scams relating to impersonation in the name of government officials. The company is working actively with other state police departments, including that of Assam and Rajasthan, for a similar setup.