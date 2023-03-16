Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Truecaller aims to log 500M users in India by 2026: CEO Alan Mamedi

By Sowmya Ramasubramanian
March 16, 2023, Updated on : Thu Mar 16 2023 09:19:36 GMT+0000
Truecaller aims to log 500M users in India by 2026: CEO Alan Mamedi
The Swedish caller ID firm is betting big on the Indian market, which contributes over 70% of its global business. Truecaller has opened its largest office space outside Sweden in Bengaluru.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Caller identification app ﻿Truecaller﻿ aims to touch 500 million users in India by 2026.

The Sweden-based company currently has 338 million active monthly users, of which 246 million are from India. 

The company is bullish on India, its biggest market globally, which contributes 71% of its global business.

 “Today, we have around 55% of connected smartphones in India using our service every day. If the same pace is maintained, we will have around 700 million to 800 million connected smartphones by 2026,” said CEO Alan Mamedi, during a media briefing, at the launch of the company's first exclusive office in India in the city of Bengaluru.

"So in three years, if we continue to grow and evolve as we already are, we should be at around 400 million to 500 million users," he said.

Mamedi said the company remains committed to India, a strong frontier, and will continue to work on adding new features for spam protection. 

Truecaller's office in Bengaluru is said to be the company's largest workspace outside Stockholm. Spanning an area of 30,443 square feet, the facility can host up to 250 employees. The office is already occupied by 200 employees across the technology, product, marketing, and Truecaller for Business verticals.

The facility was inaugurated by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship & Electronics, Information and Technology. He said the decision to open an exclusive office in India is representative of the growth of the country as a trusted technology partner to the world. 

“This office signifies a huge part of the commitment that we have towards India," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer and Managing Director, India at Truecaller. "It reaffirms the fact that we believe we can ship a product worldwide from here and that we can make communication in the digital space safer for citizens of India as well as companies."

Truecaller has two other offices, in Mumbai and Gurgaon, at co-working spaces.

ALSO READ
[Exclusive] Truecaller Co-founder Nami Zarringhalam says the journey is harder than getting started

Earlier this week, the Nasdaq Sweden-listed firm signed a pact with the Delhi police to curb cyber fraud. The system will enable users to identify verified numbers and distance themselves from cyber frauds and scams relating to impersonation in the name of government officials. The company is working actively with other state police departments, including that of Assam and Rajasthan, for a similar setup.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From pitch decks to raising funds: Start Insights is putting founders at ease

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 16, 2023)

Solartech platform Aerem raises $5M in pre-Series A round led by Avaana Capital

FanCode targets next set of subscribers from hockey, tennis, basketball, others

Daily Capsule
Fancode’s next innings
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 16, 2023)

Solartech platform Aerem raises $5M in pre-Series A round led by Avaana Capital

AI, brand marketing, and gender-neutral products: Women leaders lead the charge at SheSparks 2023

IndiQube’s Meghna Agarwal on why the right attitude and clarity of thought are vital when starting a business