Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

VoltUp, BSNL to set up electric vehicles battery swapping stations

Under the partnership, battery-swapping stations will be initially set up in four locations across Gurugram, enabling an infrastructure of over 150 charging docks.

Press Trust of India7544 Stories
VoltUp, BSNL to set up electric vehicles battery swapping stations

Wednesday March 22, 2023,

2 min Read

Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) startup VoltUp has partnered with BSNL for setting up electric vehicle battery swapping stations in the country.

Initially, under the partnership, battery swapping stations will be set up in four locations across Gurugram, enabling an infrastructure of over 150 charging docks, the company said in a statement.

It will be further extended to 30 locations across Haryana and other cities by the end of the year.

"Further, the partnership between VoltUp and BSNL will expand to major cities with high automobile density, to encourage last-mile connectivity agents to adopt electric two- and three-wheelers in their daily use," the company added.

"In cities, space is a big constraint and availability of charging points can be challenging, for e-two wheelers and e-three wheelers. BSNL has been a pioneer in connecting consumers with technology and with this partnership, consumers can experience the transition of urban mobility to green mobility," VoltUp Circle Business Head Nikhil Mathur said.

The partnership with VoltUp opens a new path towards promoting the adoption of clean energy and reducing carbon emissions, BSNL General Manager Ganesh Chandra said.

"A dense network of charging stations is essential for battery swapping to be a success story in India. While we are starting with four locations in Gurugram, by the end of the year we will be extending the partnership to other cities," he added.

With the addition of new locations in Gurugram, VoltUp now has over 110 stations with over 1,300 charging docks across ten cities and eight states. By the end of 2024, VoltUp aims to increase its number of stations to around 2,000, the company said.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Founders go through a lot of rejection: Harsh Jain, Dream11

From $100 to $25,000 - How GPT-4 Helped an Entrepreneur Build a Green Start-up

boAt’s Aman Gupta on what it means to be a celebrity founder

Milkbasket's Anant Goel's new venture raises over $5M in ongoing seed round

Daily Capsule
TechSparks arrives in Mumbai!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Founders go through a lot of rejection: Harsh Jain, Dream11

India’s oldest SaaS community gets its first CEO

Dream Sports to build innovation centre in New York with Columbia University

Family never gets credit for founder's success: Harsh Jain of Dream11