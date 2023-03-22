VoltUp, BSNL to set up electric vehicles battery swapping stations

Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) startup VoltUp has partnered with BSNL for setting up electric vehicle battery swapping stations in the country.

Initially, under the partnership, battery swapping stations will be set up in four locations across Gurugram, enabling an infrastructure of over 150 charging docks, the company said in a statement.

It will be further extended to 30 locations across Haryana and other cities by the end of the year.

"Further, the partnership between VoltUp and BSNL will expand to major cities with high automobile density, to encourage last-mile connectivity agents to adopt electric two- and three-wheelers in their daily use," the company added.

"In cities, space is a big constraint and availability of charging points can be challenging, for e-two wheelers and e-three wheelers. BSNL has been a pioneer in connecting consumers with technology and with this partnership, consumers can experience the transition of urban mobility to green mobility," VoltUp Circle Business Head Nikhil Mathur said.

The partnership with VoltUp opens a new path towards promoting the adoption of clean energy and reducing carbon emissions, BSNL General Manager Ganesh Chandra said.

"A dense network of charging stations is essential for battery swapping to be a success story in India. While we are starting with four locations in Gurugram, by the end of the year we will be extending the partnership to other cities," he added.

With the addition of new locations in Gurugram, VoltUp now has over 110 stations with over 1,300 charging docks across ten cities and eight states. By the end of 2024, VoltUp aims to increase its number of stations to around 2,000, the company said.