Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Nexus Venture Partners closes $700M fund to invest in India, US

By Team YS
March 01, 2023, Updated on : Wed Mar 01 2023 07:53:10 GMT+0000
Nexus Venture Partners closes $700M fund to invest in India, US
Nexus Ventures VII fund is the firm's seventh fund and will focus on investing in the fintech, SaaS, commerce and AI sectors.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Nexus Venture Partners has closed its seventh fund of a $700-million corpus, which will focus on investing in India and US-based startups.

Nexus Venture VII will back startups in the fintech, consumer, SaaS, and artificial intelligence sectors, the company said in a blog post. The new fund will take its assets under management to $2 billion.

Nexus Venture Partners, founded in 2006 by Suvir Sujan, Sandeep Singhal and Naren Gupta, is one of the earliest homegrown venture capital firms to back entrepreneurs in India and the US. The fund is the second biggest capital fund raised in a year, only after Sequoia's $2.85-billion fund mid last year.

ALSO READ
Nexus Venture Partners opens Bangalore Office, expands team

Till date, the company has invested in close to 200 companies across geographies; more than half of them are based in India. Prominent startups in its portfolio include Zomato, Delhivery, Unacademy, Zepto, and Rapido.

"Our 'one fund one team' approach, with entrepreneurial and operating experience across Menlo Park, Mumbai, and Bengaluru uniquely positions us to assist entrepreneurs in building pathbreaking product-first companies in two of the most important technology startup ecosystems in the world—USA and India," said Nexus Venture Partners, in the blog post.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED Founder Kunal Shah draws Rs 15,000 per month

NoBroker grabs additional Rs 40 Cr in Series E funding; to collaborate with Google

Blinkit to launch Urban Company-like vertical for home services: Report

EaseMyAI, Elevate Now, Jarsh Safety secure early-stage funds

Daily Capsule
Razorpay’s successive profitable year
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

NoBroker grabs additional Rs 40 Cr in Series E funding; to collaborate with Google

Blinkit to launch Urban Company-like vertical for home services: Report

EaseMyAI, Elevate Now, Jarsh Safety secure early-stage funds

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 1, 2023)