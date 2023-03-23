Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

YouTube to shut down its video commerce app Simsim

Simsim will stop taking new orders after March 31 and its team will be integrated into YouTube.

Team YS13771 Stories
YouTube to shut down its video commerce app Simsim

Thursday March 23, 2023,

2 min Read

YouTube on Thursday said it is shutting down Simsim, the video commerce app it bought in July 2021, as the Google-owned video-sharing site looks to focus on shopping features on its platform.

As reported by ET Prime, the company will work with creators to introduce more monetisation opportunities through an affiliate programme and more shopping features across long-form videos, Shorts, and live streams this year.

Further, Simsim will stop taking new orders after March 31 and its team will be integrated into YouTube.

Founded in July 2019 by Amit Bagaria, Kunal Suri, and Saurabh Vashishtha, Simsim helped small businesses transition to ecommerce through influencer-based videos in Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali. Among its backers were Shunwei Capital and Accel.

Simsim posted a loss of Rs 157.25 crore on revenue of Rs 18.21 crore in FY22, according to an Entrackr report.

simsim
Also Read
[Funding alert] Video commerce platform SimSim raises $6 M in Series A from Accel and Shunwei Capital

In another development, Youtube CEO Susan Wojcicki stepped down after nine years at the helm. Replacing Wojcicki is Indian-American Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer at YouTube.

Mohan joined Google, YouTube's parent company, with the DoubleClick acquisition in 2007. He became YouTube's Chief Product Officer in 2015.

He will join a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at the helm of US-based global giants, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Indra Nooyi had served as PepsiCo's CEO for 12 years before stepping down in 2018.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

'Maharashtra government is focused on encouraging founders to set up businesses in Mumbai'

Spacetech startup Pixxel bags US contract for hyperspectral imagery

Tata Group is considering investing $2B into Neu: Report

From $100 to $25,000 - How GPT-4 Helped an Entrepreneur Build a Green Start-up

Daily Capsule
TechSparks Mumbai starts with a bang!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Spacetech startup Pixxel bags US contract for hyperspectral imagery

Tata Group is considering investing $2B into Neu: Report

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 23, 2023)

'Maharashtra government is focused on encouraging founders to set up businesses in Mumbai'