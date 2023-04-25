Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Others

Ahead of G20 meet, India, Singapore deliberate on skilling practices, preparing future-ready workforce

The deliberations come as part of a workshop on "Skill Architecture and Governance Models of India and Singapore" ahead of the third G20 meeting of Education Working Group.

Press Trust of India7684 Stories
Ahead of G20 meet, India, Singapore deliberate on skilling practices, preparing future-ready workforce

Tuesday April 25, 2023,

3 min Read

Indian and Singaporeans delegates at a G-20 meeting here on Tuesday discussed best practices in skills and education adopted in the two countries and the way forward for preparing a future-ready workforce.

The deliberations come as part of a workshop on "Skill Architecture and Governance Models of India and Singapore" ahead of the third G20 meeting of Education Working Group.

According to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, India is discussing best practices in skills and education with Singapore and learning how to incorporate them in the Indian context as part of skilling students and making them job-ready.

"The way in which Singapore has included skills in its school education curriculum and is focusing on making its students job-ready is something that India wants to imbibe... India has technology and Edtech to offer in return. Future of jobs is going to be very different from what it is right now and we need to map the skills to make students job-ready," Pradhan said.

This joint workshop between India and Singapore focuses on leveraging the expertise and knowledge of Singapore and facilitate mutual sharing of experiences for addressing obstacles to skilling and further transforming the Indian skills ecosystem.

The delegates engaged in discussion on three major areas—development of new curriculum for skill, framework for skilling ecosystem in higher education and compulsory apprenticeship and frameworks for lifelong skilling.

"India and Singapore together can make welfare of the global community a reality.

I am confident that this joint workshop will provide actionable outcomes to create a new model of skilling which will fulfil aspirations and inspire youth across the globe," he said.

According to Ministry of Education officials, the outcomes of the joint workshop will show the way forward for creating a skill ecosystem in school by aligning Singapore's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in existing higher education framework, developing new ecosystem for lifelong learning at a pan-India level.

"The meeting was focused on discussing how Singapore has included skill-based education at its school level and how it's helping its students become job-ready for the future. Lifelong learning and skill upgradation is also something that Singapore has been doing very well," said Sanjay Kumar, School Education Secretary.

Even as no Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with Singapore as yet, Kumar said that a possibility cannot be ignored in the future.

"We want to learn how Singapore is doing re-skilling and up-skilling and want to implement it in our country. Now that under the NEP 2020, skill can be introduced from class 6 onwards, we want to see how we can strengthen this," Kumar said.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Lokal raises Rs 120 Cr in Series B from Global Brain, Sony Innovation Fund and others

OnePlus Pad, Set for Pre-Order in India: Features, Prices, and Offers

AI Terminologies 101: Understanding Fuzzy Logic and its Applications

This Chennai-based supply chain SaaS firm is winning the enterprise game globally

Daily Capsule
The untapped potential of MSME insurance
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

5 Simple Ways to Validate Your Business Idea Before Launching

AI Terminologies 101: Understanding Fuzzy Logic and its Applications

Blue-collar job vacancies grew 7% in March to 57,11,154: Report

India's first Digital Science Park aims to transform Kerala into knowledge economy