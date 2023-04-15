Menu
Corporate

Ashok Leyland rolls out e-marketplace for used commercial vehicles

Ashok Leyland expects to increase the level of transparency in the dealing of commercial vehicles through its e-marketplace Re-AL.

Press Trust of India7638 Stories
Ashok Leyland rolls out e-marketplace for used commercial vehicles

Saturday April 15, 2023,

1 min Read

Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has rolled out an e-marketplace 'Re-AL' for used commercial vehicles segment, the automajor said on Saturday.

The e-marketplace facility would help customers to exchange their existing vehicles and upgrade to a truck or a bus offered by Ashok Leyland.

"The used commercial vehicle industry is ripe for disruption. Leveraging our digital platform, there are many opportunities for us to provide customer-centric solutions," Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal said.

The heavy commercial vehicle maker, in a statement, said it hopes to increase transparency in the otherwise disorganised used vehicle ecosystem.

The digital service would offer customers a range of features allowing them to select preferred vehicles of their choice along with validated documents.

"This used vehicle e-marketplace solution marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey," the CEO said.

Ashok Leyland President, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Sanjeev Kumar said the used vehicle business is a key focus area as it enables customers to liquidate their vehicles with better resale value.

"We believe this e-marketplace will help in enhancing the overall customer experience in exchanging their old vehicles for brand new Ashok Leyland trucks and buses...," he said.

