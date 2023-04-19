Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
AWS

AWS

View Brand Publisher

Announcement

AWS and Intel’s new initiative The Bharat Innovators Series to acknowledge changemakers

The Bharat Innovator Series, hosted by AWS, Intel and YourStory, aims to create a dialogue between public and private sector players on a common platform, discuss technology opportunities, identify challenges, and find synergies for the future.

Surya Kannoth5 Stories
AWS and Intel’s new initiative The Bharat Innovators Series to acknowledge changemakers

Wednesday April 19, 2023,

3 min Read

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Intel have joined hands to introduce the Bharat Innovators Series, a fresh initiative that seeks to identify and acknowledge pioneering businesses that are driving positive change. The programme's primary objective is to highlight and assist businesses that leverage technology to tackle intricate challenges while propelling social and economic development.

The Bharat Innovator Series is hosted by AWS, Intel and YourStory to create a dialogue between public and private sector players on a common platform, discuss technology opportunities, identify challenges, and find synergies for the future.

The programme has already hosted a couple of webinars and fireside chats with the edtech sector in focus. The first webinar aimed to portray edtech as a viable industry creating value across borders, uplifting skills and helping students achieve a comparative learning ecosystem. The webinar featured eminent speakers such as Mihir Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Teachmint and Ranjan Kumar, Co-founder and CFO, Learnyst in conversation with the moderator Madan Padaki, President, TiE Bangalore. The speakers spoke at length on the value that edtechs are creating today and its potential to make a difference in India and on global shores.

The second of the edtech series featured the founders of Vedantu, one of India’s prominent edtech startups that has been working in the K-12 and test prep stage. Delving into the topic ‘Education 2.0: How Indian edtechs are revolutionising academics globally', Vamsi Krishna, CEO and Co-Founder, and Pulkit Jain, Head of Innovation and Co-Founder, Vedantu, were in conversation with Sunil PP, South Asia Lead - Education, Space, NPOs, Channels & Alliances, Amazon Web Services (AWS). The founders of Vedantu emphasized the impact of Indian edtechs in revolutionizing the education sector, and highlighted the company's contributions towards enhancing the quality of the learning system. The discourse also touched upon Vedantu's adoption of innovative methodologies, prioritisation of the hybrid learning model and its commitment to making education affordable and accessible.

The initiative will highlight innovative changemakers from different sectors across the length and breadth of the country - including edtech, healthtech, fintech, govtech among others. It will feature a series of events, including virtual and in-person events, networking sessions, and workshops.

On Bharat Innovators, listen to policymakers, government heads, and technology leaders on how they are facilitating technology disruptions that are making Indian public sectors agile, scalable, and accessible to citizens.

To all stakeholders, founders, experts, entrepreneurs, business and technology heads, decision makers from the segment, the programme will offer a platform to understand how public and private sector collaborations are facilitating an unprecedented change that is poised to catapult India on a global stage and set examples for the world to follow.

The series will also showcase innovative startups and their founders, providing them with a platform to share their stories, talk about the challenges they faced, and discuss the opportunities that lie ahead.

In addition, the series will serve as a resource hub for founders and entrepreneurs looking to take their businesses to the next level. AWS and Intel will host virtual events featuring industry experts, who will share insights on how to leverage technology for better business outcomes, facilitate collaboration between stakeholders and transcend towards a mindset of harnessing the cloud to drive the digital India dream forward.

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Swiggy pilots ecommerce feature with one-hour delivery in Bengaluru

Apple CEO Tim Cook to welcome customers at Apple Store in Delhi

[Morning Quote] Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success

[MORNING QUOTE] Your time is limited, don't waste it living someone else's life

Daily Capsule
Flipkart B2B arm’s playbook
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Swiggy pilots ecommerce feature with one-hour delivery in Bengaluru

Apple CEO Tim Cook to welcome customers at Apple Store in Delhi

AI Terminologies 101: Understanding the Basics of Reinforcement Learning

BYJU'S, Swiggy, Dream11 lead Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2023 as India ranks third