Prantae Solutions Raises Rs 5 Cr in Seed round led by IAN Group

﻿Prantae Solutions﻿, a deep-tech firm specialising in diagnostic solutions, has raised Rs 5 crore in a seed funding round led by the ﻿Indian Angel Network﻿ (IAN) Group. The round also saw participation from IAN Alpha Fund and angel investors Samir Kalia, Deepank Kumar, and Nitin Zamre.

The fresh capital will further support the company’s efforts to launch advanced diagnostic solutions for kidney health and diabetes care. Known for its focus on tackling chronic health conditions like chronic kidney disease (CKD) and preeclampsia, the startup aims to build innovative solutions through continued investments in research and development.

Headquartered in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the firm leverages its strong intellectual property to deliver accurate and actionable diagnostic tools.

Its flagship product, Proflo-U, is an advanced diagnostic tool designed for kidney health assessment. Powered by proprietary nanosensor technology, IoT, and AI, the device offers calibration-free, cost-effective, and user-friendly testing solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

“With the invaluable support of Indian Angel Network, we are empowered to accelerate our journey toward transforming healthcare. This investment fuels our vision to deliver world-class point-of-care diagnostics with our flagship product Proflo-U, and champion early detection and personalised kidney care. Together, we are creating a future where innovation meets compassion, redefining health outcomes for communities everywhere," Sumona Karjee Mishra, Chairman & Managing Director, Prantae Solutions, said,

“Prantae Solutions is a stellar example of how deep-tech innovations can address critical healthcare challenges, especially in underserved markets. Their transformative diagnostic tools have the potential to make healthcare more inclusive and accessible, not just in India but globally,” said Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder, IAN Group.

The company also aims to establish a strong domestic presence before expanding to international markets, it said in a statement.

India's point-of-care (POC) diagnostics market was valued at $1.41 billion in FY24, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.47%, reaching $2.71 billion by FY32.