BlaBlaCar Targets Doubling Indian User Base Amid Expansion

French carpooling app BlaBlaCar is reportedly looking to broaden its footprint in India with plans to establish an office, likely in Delhi. Nicolas Brusson, the company's co-founder and COO, stated that the firm is currently assembling a local team to spearhead its Indian expansion.

Founded in 2006 by Francis Nappez, Frédéric Mazzella, and Nicolas Brusson, BlaBlaCar is a platform that connects intercity drivers and passengers traveling to the same destination. The company entered the Indian market in 2015 and has since attracted around 4 million users. As part of its growth strategy, BlaBlaCar aims to double its Indian user base.

Brusson mentioned that the company has plans to increase investment and scale its operations in India. BlaBlaCar has already secured $578.5 million in funding from investors, including Index Ventures, Accel Partners, Insight Partners, and Lead Edge Capital.

Carpooling in India, where multiple travelers share a vehicle to reach the same destination, has largely been an informal practice. While ride-hailing giants like Ola and Uber, as well as bike taxi service Rapido, have faced regulatory challenges in states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka, carpooling platforms like BlaBlaCar have managed to gain traction.

Recently, the ban on bike taxis offered by Ola, Uber, and Rapido was lifted in Delhi. However, the local government is still working on establishing suitable regulations for ride-hailing services in the region. As BlaBlaCar embarks on its expansion in India, it remains to be seen how the firm will navigate the regulatory environment and position itself in the competitive carpooling and ride-sharing sector.