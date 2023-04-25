Menu
Employees

Blue-collar job vacancies grew 7% in March to 57,11,154: Report

According to the report, the requirement for security service jobs has tripled over the past year and shown a 219% increase on a year-on-year.

Press Trust of India7684 Stories
Tuesday April 25, 2023,

2 min Read

Overall job vacancies for the blue-collar workforce in India witnessed 7% growth year-on-year in March to 57,11,154, mainly driven by requirements in the security services, a report said on Tuesday.

In March 2022, the overall job vacancies for the blue-collar workforce stood at 53,38,456, according to a report by digital job platform Billion Careers, a subsidiary of Quess Corp.

According to the report, the requirement for security service jobs has tripled over the past year and shown a 219% increase on a year-on-year.

The rise in security services in the blue-collar workforce indicates the importance of maintaining a safe and secure work environment, the report said.

The companies are now seeking to hire security guards who are approachable, friendly and possess a knack for conflict resolution in the workplace, it stated.

The job roles of event supervisors and on-ground security staff also come under this category, requiring them to have a different perspective on people management.

The report further said the admin and human resource job categories witnessed a rise of 61.75% year-on-year, demonstrating strong demand for HR professionals across various industries.

The report is based on data on Billion Careers platform from March 2022 to March 2023.

"Despite the changing economic climate, there is an increasing demand for blue-collar workers, especially in the HR/admin and security service job roles. This surge reflects a growing need for skilled professionals who can manage various aspects of the workplace," Billion Careers CEO Amit Nigam said.

This trend, he said, is expected to continue in the coming years, with more companies realising the importance of investing in talent management and securing the workspace to improve their overall business performance.

The report revealed that Delhi witnessed the highest year-on-year increase in the blue-collar workforce of 54%.

The surge in demand is due to the growing ecommerce and delivery industry and the increasing investment in the logistics and warehousing sector in the region.

Despite efforts towards gender equality, men continue to dominate the blue-collar industry in India, with a staggering 84.26% share of the workforce as of March 2023, the report said.

