Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Disney plans another round of layoffs: Report

This round of workforce reduction will be across TV, film, theme parks, and corporate positions, and it will affect every region where Disney operates.

Team YS13862 Stories
Disney plans another round of layoffs: Report

Wednesday April 19, 2023,

2 min Read

The Walt Disney Company is reportedly planning another round of layoffs next week that will impact thousands of employees, including nearly 15% of the staff in its entertainment division.

This round of workforce reduction will be across TV, film, theme parks, and corporate positions, Bloomberg News reported. These layoffs will affect every region where Disney operates.

YourStory has reached out to Disney, and the story will be updated to reflect the company’s response.

In February, Disney said it planned to slash 7,000 jobs globally, which could help the company meet its aim of reducing costs by $5.5 billion.

Also Read
No crackdown on Netflix password sharing in India just yet

The layoffs will be across the firm, including at Disney Entertainment, which was created in a restructuring effort this year as home to the company’s movie and TV production and distribution businesses, including streaming, the report noted.

Globally, streaming players like Netflix and Disney have been under pressure from Wall Street to show profits, reduce spending, and keep users hooked to their platforms. Robert Iger, who exited his role in February 2020, left Robert Chapek in charge of the company. However, the company's board reinstated Iger in November to turn the cash-bleeding streaming ship around.

In February, Disney announced details of its strategic restructuring. The company was organised into three core collaborative business segments—Disney Entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products.

Disney’s Q2 FY23 financial results will be released after market close on May 10, 2023.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

8 Time Management Strategies for Entrepreneurs to Boost Your Efficiency

India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, shows UN data

Startup news and updates: Daily Roundup (April 19, 2023)

Meta to begin company-wide layoffs: Report

Daily Capsule
Flipkart B2B arm’s playbook
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, shows UN data

On This Day: India's Space Journey Began with Aryabhata in 1975

Startup news and updates: Daily Roundup (April 19, 2023)

Blinkit delivery partners strike has no material impact on financial performance: Zomato