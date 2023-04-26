OpenAI Enhances Data Protection in ChatGPT, Plans Business Subscription Rollout

OpenAI is introducing new privacy features for ChatGPT, a popular AI language model, to provide users with more control over their data. Starting today, users can turn off chat history in ChatGPT, which means that conversations started with chat history disabled will not be used to train and improve the AI model or appear in the history sidebar. Users can access these controls in ChatGPT's settings and change them at any time. When chat history is disabled, OpenAI will retain new conversations for 30 days and review them only when needed to monitor for abuse before permanently deleting them.

In addition to these privacy controls, OpenAI is developing a ChatGPT Business subscription for professionals and enterprises that require more control over their data. The ChatGPT Business subscription will follow OpenAI API's data usage policies, which means end users' data will not be used to train the AI models by default. The ChatGPT Business subscription is planned to launch in the coming months.

To make data management even more user-friendly, OpenAI has introduced an Export option in settings, allowing users to easily export their ChatGPT data and understand what information is stored. Users will receive a file containing their conversations and all other relevant data via email.

As of March 1, 2023, OpenAI has made two significant changes to its data usage and retention policies:

OpenAI will not use data submitted by customers via the API to train or improve models unless customers explicitly choose to share their data for this purpose. Users can opt-in to share data. Data sent through the API will be retained for abuse and misuse monitoring purposes for a maximum of 30 days, after which it will be deleted (unless otherwise required by law).

OpenAI's data policy updates demonstrate a strong commitment to user privacy and data security, ensuring that users can trust the platform with their sensitive information. With these new features and changes, OpenAI aims to empower users and businesses with greater control and transparency over their data.