Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Startup

SGA PR announces the launch of India's first Cohort Communications programme ProTeen

The programme is designed to empower early-age startups to communicate with their stakeholders and build their brand story while optimizing their marketing spends.

Press Trust of India7633 Stories
SGA PR announces the launch of India's first Cohort Communications programme ProTeen

Friday April 14, 2023,

2 min Read

New-age communications consultancy SGA PR has launched India's first Cohort Communications Programme - 'ProTeen'. The programme is designed to empower early-age startups to communicate with their stakeholders and build their brand story while optimising their marketing spending.

The maiden cohort of the bespoke startup-only initiative has been launched with FAAD Network, a community of over 1600 angels, high net-worth individuals and venture capitalists across India, Singapore, Dubai, the US, the UK, and Canada. The network has invested in more than 70 startups.

ProTeen is unique in its construct as it deploys the power of collective' by bringing a group of young entrepreneurs together to navigate their entrepreneurial journey. Backed by SGA PR's philosophy of being an invested partner in the startup ecosystem, it offers a never before proposition for early-stage businesses.

Karan Verma, Co-founder & Director of FAAD Network said, "FAAD Network is committed to supporting the growth and success of our community of founders. We are thrilled to be the first to launch ProTeen along with SGA PR. ProTeen will democratize storytelling for every founder trying to contribute to the digital story of India."

The leadership team at SGA PR has a combined experience of 100 years in building brands from pre-seed to unicorn. With the launch of ProTeen, SGA PR is poised to become the go-to communications consultancy for startups in India.

Earlier this year FAAD Network received the approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch an Rs 300 crore category-I alternative investment fund (AIF).

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Apple's iOS 17 Update: New Control Center & Device Compatibility

AI Terminologies 101:Understanding Neural Networks

WeWork India announces first-ever ESOP surrender

Purple Style Labs raises $14M in Series C funding from ValueQuest SCALE Fund, Masaba Gupta, and others

Daily Capsule
Can India’s power grid support EVs?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

AI Terminologies 101:Understanding Neural Networks

Go Digit, Policybazaar, HDFC Implicated in INR 2,250 Cr GST Evasion Case

Nippon India Mutual Fund adds most folios in FY23; tally nears 2 Cr on digital push, awareness

How WhatsApp Business API can help businesses optimise ads funnels and sell more effectively on digital media