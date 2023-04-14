New-age communications consultancy SGA PR has launched India's first Cohort Communications Programme - 'ProTeen'. The programme is designed to empower early-age startups to communicate with their stakeholders and build their brand story while optimising their marketing spending.

The maiden cohort of the bespoke startup-only initiative has been launched with FAAD Network, a community of over 1600 angels, high net-worth individuals and venture capitalists across India, Singapore, Dubai, the US, the UK, and Canada. The network has invested in more than 70 startups.

ProTeen is unique in its construct as it deploys the power of collective' by bringing a group of young entrepreneurs together to navigate their entrepreneurial journey. Backed by SGA PR's philosophy of being an invested partner in the startup ecosystem, it offers a never before proposition for early-stage businesses.

Karan Verma, Co-founder & Director of FAAD Network said, "FAAD Network is committed to supporting the growth and success of our community of founders. We are thrilled to be the first to launch ProTeen along with SGA PR. ProTeen will democratize storytelling for every founder trying to contribute to the digital story of India."

The leadership team at SGA PR has a combined experience of 100 years in building brands from pre-seed to unicorn. With the launch of ProTeen, SGA PR is poised to become the go-to communications consultancy for startups in India.

Earlier this year FAAD Network received the approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch an Rs 300 crore category-I alternative investment fund (AIF).

