DPIIT invites applications for National Startup Awards 2023

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has launched the fourth edition of the National Startup Awards. These awards will focus on celebrating innovation from across the country, in line with Vision India @2047.

DPIIT has invited applications from April 1 to May 31 across 20 different categories, including aerospace, retail and emerging technologies. It will shortlist the startups based on current Indian and global economic focus points.

The winning startup in each category will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, DPIIT said in a statement. Winners and finalists will also be given exclusive government support, including investor and government connect, mentorship, international market access, and corporate and unicorn connect.

Launched in 2020, the National Startup Awards initiative aims to reward and recognise outstanding startups and enablers in the ecosystem building innovative products and demonstrating measurable social impact. In three years, the initiative has seen active participation from over 6,400 startups and has recognised over 450 startups as winners and finalists.