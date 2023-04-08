Menu
Startup

DPIIT invites applications for National Startup Awards 2023

The fourth edition of the National Startup Awards will focus on 20 categories, including aerospace, retail and emerging technologies. The winning startup in each category will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Team YS13832 Stories
DPIIT invites applications for National Startup Awards 2023

Saturday April 08, 2023,

1 min Read

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has launched the fourth edition of the National Startup Awards. These awards will focus on celebrating innovation from across the country, in line with Vision India @2047.

DPIIT has invited applications from April 1 to May 31 across 20 different categories, including aerospace, retail and emerging technologies. It will shortlist the startups based on current Indian and global economic focus points.

The rise of on-demand storage service startups; Meet the winners of National Startup Awards

The winning startup in each category will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, DPIIT said in a statement. Winners and finalists will also be given exclusive government support, including investor and government connect, mentorship, international market access, and corporate and unicorn connect.

Launched in 2020, the National Startup Awards initiative aims to reward and recognise outstanding startups and enablers in the ecosystem building innovative products and demonstrating measurable social impact. In three years, the initiative has seen active participation from over 6,400 startups and has recognised over 450 startups as winners and finalists.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Trending Stories

Reliance, Jio raise $5B in largest syndicated loan in India

Zero Cow Factory raises $4M from Green Frontier Capital, Pi Ventures, others

Meet the 12 Indian startups that made the Y Combinator Winter 2023 cohort

Six investment mantras for early-stage entrepreneurs to raise the first VC cheque

Services, scale, SMEs: Test your business creativity with Edition 78 of our quiz

Temasek acquires majority stake in Manipal Health

MSMEs received credit worth Rs 23 lakh crore under govt's Mudra Yojana scheme: Finance Ministry

Teachmint co-founder and CTO Anshuman Kumar quits to pursue new venture