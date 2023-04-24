Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Ebixcash, Survival Technologies get SEBI's go-ahead to float IPOs

In SEBI’s parlance, its observation implies its go-ahead to launch the initial share-sale. Going by the draft papers, Ebixcash will raise Rs 6,000 crore through an IPO.

Press Trust of India7669 Stories
Ebixcash, Survival Technologies get SEBI's go-ahead to float IPOs

Monday April 24, 2023,

2 min Read

Ebixcash Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of Nasdaq listed Ebix Inc, and speciality chemical manufacturer Survival Technologies have received Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI's) go-ahead to raise funds totalling Rs 7,000-crore through initial public offerings.

These companies had filed preliminary IPO papers with the regulator between March 2022 and December 2022. They obtained its observation letters on April 10, an update with SEBI showed.

In SEBI’s parlance, its observation implies its go-ahead to launch the initial share-sale. Going by the draft papers, Ebixcash will raise Rs 6,000 crore through an IPO.

The funds will be garnered through fresh issuance of equity shares and there will be no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Proceeds of the IPO will be used for funding the working capital requirements of the company's subsidiaries Ebix Travels and EbixCash World Money.

In addition, the funds would be utilised to buy Ebix Mauritius' outstanding compulsorily convertible debentures, for funding strategic acquisitions and investments, and to support general corporate purposes.

Ebixcash is a technology-enabled provider of digital products and services in the B2C (business to consumer), B2B(business to business), and financial technology arena, through an integrated business model.

The company business encompasses four primary segments: payment solutions, travel, financial technologies, and BPO services and startup initiatives.

The IPO of Survival Technologies comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 200 crore, and an OFS of up to Rs 800 crore by its promoters and promoter group shareholders, according to its draft papers.

Proceeds from the issue to the tune of Rs 175 crore will be utilised towards funding the working capital requirements of the company and other general corporate purposes.

The Mumbai-based firm is a Contract Research And Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) focused speciality chemical manufacturer in India. It is one of the few speciality chemical manufacturers in India manufacturing select products from the heterocyclic and fluoro organic product groups for sale in domestic and international markets.

The equity shares of the two companies will be listed on both the bourses NSE and BSE.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Chennai-based supply chain SaaS firm is winning the enterprise game globally

Entrepreneur First doubles down investment in India to fuel early-stage startups

An Entrepreneur is someone who jumps off a cliff and builds a ...

28 quotes from the timeless actor, Al Pacino

Daily Capsule
What defines a company’s valuation?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

11 Social Media Strategies for Entrepreneurial Brand Success

Weekly AI Wrap: Google DeepMind & Open Source Innovations Transforming Industries

Unacademy nears profitability at group level; revenue rises 26%

AI Terminologies 101: Understanding Decision Trees and Their Applications