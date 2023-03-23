Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Don't paint us with same brush, says Damera of Eruditus, on controversy around a few edtech firms

Ashwin Damera, Co-founder, Eruditus, said most of the conversation on edtech in India is centred around one company, while the overall industry continues to build strong products with positive outlook.

Naina Sood254 Stories
Don't paint us with same brush, says Damera of Eruditus, on controversy around a few edtech firms

Thursday March 23, 2023,

2 min Read

Ashwin Damera, Co-founder of Eruditus, took a hard stance against the negativity blanketing the edtech sector and said all edtech firms should not be tarred with the same brush owing to the controversies involving a few players.

“If there are 100 startups, 10 will shut down and 10 will succeed. It is normal. Unfortunately, there is only one outlier, and we do not want to be painted with the same brush,” said Damera, during a panel discussion at TechSparks Mumbai 2023 on Wednesday. 

Hinting at a prominent player in the sector, Damera said most of the “bust” and the “boom” conversation was centred around this one company, while the industry continues to build strong products with a positive outlook. 

Last year, some of the biggest players in the edtech sector came under fire for their operations, cost cutting measures, layoff moves, and overall business models.

Looking ahead

Damera emphasised that edtech startups, including Eruditus, are imbibing the principles of profitability and sustainable growth metrics, while also focusing on creating impact.

“It’s a phase where we are optimistic about what we are building. Its (edtech) not just business but also an impact," he said. "As long as founders understand that edtech is both a public and private good, both a business and a mission, and if they can stay true to that, then (the) future is bright."

Speaking on the growing opportunity in the sector, Sumeet Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, LEAD School, placed his bets on startups building for higher education and working directly with schools. 

"A child spends six to seven hours in school. If you want to improve education, then it's in schools. Both founders and investors are understanding this opportunity," he said.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Brands prefer creators over celebrities: Monk Entertainment's Viraj Sheth

Fintech far from saturated, 50X growth possible: NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe

Founders go through a lot of rejection: Harsh Jain, Dream11

India has 127 patents for 6G, says communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Daily Capsule
TechSparks Mumbai starts with a bang!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India has 127 patents for 6G, says communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Maharashtra State Innovative Startup Policy to be revised soon

Gender equality starts at home: Actor-investor Dia Mirza at TechSparks Mumbai

When your audience is small you can experiment with anything: Yashraj Mukhate