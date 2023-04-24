Freecharge #PayKarBefikar campaign enables financial ease for customers

Freecharge, the digital wallet and payment platform, has launched a new ad campaign called #PayKarBefikar. The campaign features Bollywood/OTT star Jaideep Ahlawat and aims to position Freecharge as a one-stop solution for payment and credit needs, raise brand awareness, expand customer base, and, ultimately, drive sales and revenue.

The campaign focuses on the theme of financial ease, enabling customers to achieve financial convenience through its platform. The ad campaign was launched during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 16 and will be actively promoted throughout the season on the JioCinema OTT platform as well as other digital/social platforms.

In an exclusive interview with YourStory, Shweta Singhal, Chief Marketing Officer of Freecharge, shared insights into the creative process behind the campaign and how fintech is making digital payments more accessible and convenient for customers.

Singhal said the campaign was the result of brainstorming sessions with several agencies along with internal discussions.

“We constantly look for fresh perspectives to include in our ad campaigns to forge deep connections with our audiences. Cricket is considered like a religion in India, which unites everyone and is highly popular among millennials,” she said.

The campaign was launched during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season to appeal to aspiring India and instil confidence so people can live their lives 'Befikar' without worrying about hefty bills and financial crunch.

She emphasised that IPL was an exceptionally successful promotional platform, adding that the value it brings to ad campaigns is advantageous to any brand. “It is worthwhile to spend time and money on product placement during the IPL season through various digital marketing, OTT, social media, and other forms of communication due to the emotional investment of fans in the tournament,” she said.

Speaking on Jaideep Ahlawat’s role in the campaign, Singhal said, “Jaideep Ahlawat is an award-winning actor who is immensely popular among today’s audience. In 2022, he appeared in several series; he received critical acclaim for his work in the web series Paatal Lok and popular Bollywood films. His versatile acting style appeals to all customer demographics and age groups, complementing the brand's diverse product portfolio.”

Singhal stated that today's aspirational consumers want more diverse, better, and flexible options than what a traditional financial institution provides.

“When it comes to payment and lending options, Freecharge focuses on the core need of young Indians for secure and easy payment and lending solutions,” she said.

Freecharge, as part of Axis Bank, is one of the most secure digital financial services platforms and lets consumers easily access all services, starting with easy credit to managing small and large expenses and making fast and secure payments. The company has evolved over time from being known for offering safe and seamless UPI payments, utility bill payments, and mobile/DTH recharges to being a lending and payments fintech. It also offers Buy Now Pay Later schemes, personal loans, and credit Cards, all supported by Axis Bank.

The fintech is also a significant player in the merchant space, constantly developing new products to help small and mid-sized retailers with payments and lending options.

The platform operates in a highly competitive industry, and the PayKarBefikar campaign aims to position the company as the convenient and easy choice to address problems faced for utility payments, money transfers, and accessing easy credit.

With the new campaign, Freecharge aims to create a larger footprint to deepen consumer engagement while scaling up its value chain. The company’s objective is to make itself a comprehensive, open, and secure digital financial services platform where consumers can access the services with ease. It caters to the mobile-first generation across tiers, based on the insight that this generation wants to do more meaningful things in life rather than mundane tasks like paying bills and recharging.

Watch the complete interview here: