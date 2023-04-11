Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

AI Gen

South Korea Fines Google $32M Over Unfair Competition in App Market

South Korea's Fair Trade Commission fines Google $32 million for engaging in anticompetitive practices, impacting the growth of local rival app store, OneStore.

Nucleus_AI88 Stories
South Korea Fines Google $32M Over Unfair Competition in App Market

Tuesday April 11, 2023,

2 min Read

South Korea's Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has imposed a $32 million fine on Google for engaging in anticompetitive practices against local rival app store OneStore. Launched in 2016 by South Korea's top three telcos—SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus—and internet giant Naver, OneStore aimed to challenge Google's dominance in the app market.

However, as OneStore emerged, Google informed developers that their products would not be featured on the Play Store if they also chose OneStore as a platform. The tech giant further incentivised developers by promising assistance in entering markets outside South Korea if they committed to exclusive use of Google Play within the country. This led to a decline in OneStore's market share from 15-20% in 2016 to 5-10% in 2018, while Google's share rose from 80-85% to 90-95% during the same period.

The KFTC's fine is an attempt to ensure fair competition in the app market and prevent Google from leveraging its dominant position. The regulator highlighted the impact on gaming companies, including large firms like NCSoft, Netmarble, and Nexon, as well as smaller developers.

Google, however, disputes the KFTC's conclusions. A spokesperson stated that the company has "cooperated diligently" with the investigation and believes that "there has been no violation of the law." They also emphasised Google's substantial investments in developers' success, adding that they will "carefully review the final written decision" to determine the next course of action.

This fine marks Google's third recent conflict with South Korean competition authorities. In 2021, the company faced a $177(₩207 billion) million fine for abusing its market dominance in mobile operating systems by prohibiting Android forks. Additionally, in 2022, Google encountered regulatory issues in South Korea for not complying with laws mandating third-party payment processors' inclusion in the Play Store. In the same year, the company was also fined $50 million for privacy violations in South Korea.

Despite these setbacks, OneStore has become the country's second-largest app store, securing investment from Microsoft and Deutsche Telekom in 2021 to help it target international markets and create more competition for Google.

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Apple's iOS 17 Update: New Control Center & Device Compatibility

Tim Cook to Inaugurate Apple's First Indian Stores in Mumbai and Delhi

Workspace interiors startup OfficeBanao raises $6M in Seed round from Lightspeed

India's Automotive Industry: Rising to Global Dominance by 2030

Daily Capsule
Indian IT sector expects muted growth
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Rahul Gonsalves reveals how design sprints can fast-track product-market fit

Tim Cook to Inaugurate Apple's First Indian Stores in Mumbai and Delhi

MSME-focused fintech UGRO Capital to raise Rs 340 Cr in equity

SEBI asks AIFs to provide 'direct plan' option to investors; introduces trail model for distribution commission