Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

India ranks 16th on Kearney's FDI confidence index; 2nd among emerging countries

While the global economic sentiment has taken a hit, business leaders have been showing signs of optimism, with more than three-quarters saying they're planning to increase their FDI in the next three years, according to Kearney research.

Aparajita Saxena709 Stories
India ranks 16th on Kearney's FDI confidence index; 2nd among emerging countries

Wednesday April 05, 2023,

2 min Read

After a hiatus in 2022, India has rejoined Kearney's foreign direct investment (FDI) confidence index list in the 16th position, signalling a renewed interest from foreign investors in the Indian markets.

Developed markets such as the US, Canada, and Japan, among others, took 19 of the top 25 spots on the index, Kearney's report showed.

Kearney

Source: Kearney FDI Confidence Index report

Also Read
What startups need to know about FDI reporting

Among the emerging markets, India secured the second position, surpassing the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, and standing just below China and Hong Kong.

Kearney says that even as the global economic sentiment is somewhat in the doldrums, business leaders are showing signs of optimism. Of the ones polled by the research firm, 82% said they were planning to increase their FDI over the next three years.

The importance of FDI to corporate profitability and competitiveness has also increased among business leaders, with 87% expressing their regard for it, compared to 83% in the previous year.

Signals such as slowing global inflation, rebalancing of labour markets in key economies, and China's abandonment of its zero-COVID policy have been encouraging to investors, Kearney said, adding "cautious optimism" would be the best way to describe sentiment when it comes to foreign direct investments, at the moment.

Developed economies such as the US, Canada, Japan, France, and Singapore took the top five spots on Kearney's FDI confidence index.

Investors' reluctance to invest in emerging markets mainly stemmed from prevalent political instability, stringent regulatory frameworks, paucity of skilled labour, and inadequate infrastructure quality, and most saw these are likely risks.

FDI

Source: Kearney FDI Confidence Index report

Also Read
With Indian crypto sector losing out to foreign markets, Web3 startups call for more progressive regulation

Still, the addition of Asian countries such as Thailand and India to the index signals investors' increasing bullishness on Asia's economic prospects, the report said.

"The picture emerging from this year's FDI consumer index gives reason for both promise and concern in the global economic and investment outlook, highlighting the need for strategic businesses to plan for turbulent and potentially unexpected shifts in globalisation," the report said.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Dunzo raises $75M, lays off 30% staff: Report

ChatGPT as CEO: Startup's €400K Profit & Rapid Success with AI

DPIIT asks states to hold industry interactions for addressing logistics bottlenecks

Curefoods raises Rs 300 Cr in funding led by Binny Bansal's Three State Capital

Daily Capsule
The legacy of Kolar-based Koskii; Wearables to ensure children’s safety
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet the 12 Indian startups that made the Y Combinator Winter 2023 cohort

The rise of momfluencers and why brands love them

Smart beta investing will become central to India’s investment management industry, says OpenQ

Indian Government Rejects AI Regulation Amid Ethical Concerns