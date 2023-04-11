Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

India's ecommerce logistics to exceed 10B parcels by FY28: Redseer

D2C brands, including online-first new-age brands from Indian players, are expected to grow overall GMV at 35% in the next few years, the report noted.

Sayan Sen21 Stories
India's ecommerce logistics to exceed 10B parcels by FY28: Redseer

Tuesday April 11, 2023,

2 min Read

India's ecommerce logistics industry is set to exceed 10 billion parcels by FY28, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants. The industry recorded over 4 billion parcels in FY23, with new categories, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, and continued growth in Tier II and beyond cities driving the growth.

The report also noted that while the e-logistics market saw increased competition and pressure on yields from ecommerce players, the long-term outlook for the industry remained positive. The overall ecommerce logistics opportunity is projected to grow at a minimum compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20%, with the D2C segment emerging as a strong growth area.

D2C brands, including online-first new-age brands from Indian players, are expected to grow overall GMV at 35% in the next few years. A total of $33 billion of GMV is expected to be generated from D2C brands across all channels by CY27, the report noted, opening up an opportunity for logistics players with relevant and customised offerings for D2C brands.

logistics 2022
Also Read
Celcius Logistics secures Rs 100 Cr Series A funding to innovate cold chain tech

The report identified Delhivery as the largest player in the e-logistics industry, offering a wide range of services for D2C brands and a fast-growing non-ecommerce business that makes it more resilient in the face of recent macro trends in the ecommerce space.

"Despite funding headwinds in ecommerce/internet sectors, there are multiple pockets of high-growth and high-yield opportunities available for e-logistics players, be in D2C or large goods or non-ecommerce segments like C2C, PTL/FTL, and wider SCM services," said Mrigank Gutgutia, Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants.

"Players who build robust capabilities and offerings to serve this demand effectively will fundamentally be more resilient in these challenging times and will be better positioned for long-term market share and yield leadership," he added.

Redseer Strategy Consultants is a tech- and data-driven consultancy firm that advises new-age businesses and investors. The firm has 1,000 consultants and a presence in various regions, including India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Workspace interiors startup OfficeBanao raises $6M in Seed round from Lightspeed

Parag Agarwal & Other Ex-Twitter Execs File Lawsuit Seeking $1 Million in Reimbursements

NOTO Ice Cream, Artinci raise revenue-based financing from Klub

Plenty of Fish's $525M Success Story: A Bootstrap Fairytale

Daily Capsule
Indian IT sector expects muted growth
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India's focus going to be on skilling, digitisation: FM

India remains a globally attractive destination for investment due to structural reforms: FM

India is at a tipping point, set to see innovations at scale

Fortis Healthcare arm SRL Diagnostics buys Lifeline Laboratory