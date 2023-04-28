Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

AI Gen

Microsoft Designer: Effortless & Professional Designs Made Easy

Discover the power of AI to make professional-quality designs with Microsoft Designer's comprehensive catalog of images and writing assistance.

Nucleus_AI173 Stories
Microsoft Designer: Effortless & Professional Designs Made Easy

Friday April 28, 2023,

2 min Read

Microsoft launched Designer is a state-of-the-art AI-powered design application that enables users to create professional-quality designs by simply describing their requirements. This innovative app simplifies the design process, making it more user-friendly and efficient for individuals with varying skill levels.

Consider the task of designing an invitation for a birthday party or wedding; with Microsoft Designer, users can start by outlining what they want to create. The app offers assistance in developing the perfect prompt, and within moments, Designer presents an array of impressive options. This is made possible through its comprehensive catalog of professional images.

Personalisation is crucial, and Microsoft Designer allows users to incorporate their own images from their device. If the ideal image remains elusive, Designer's AI can generate new images based on a user's description, ensuring a unique and customised design.

Microsoft Designer offers flexibility, allowing users to modify any part of a design. As new elements like text fields are added, the Ideas pane provides arrangement suggestions for seamless integration. Furthermore, the app even offers writing assistance, making it simple to convey the right message.

The application boasts an array of AI-powered tools that streamline time-consuming image production tasks. For example, users can effortlessly add balloons to a birthday party design or incorporate elegant visuals to a wedding invitation. Microsoft Designer also suggests magic motion options that bring the design to life.

Sharing and promoting designs is a breeze with Microsoft Designer. The app enables users to share their creations through various channels and offers AI-generated recommendations for captions and hashtags based on the content and goals.

Try Microsoft Designer [here]

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the startup that is democratising financial literacy

Despite the rise of AI, this Delhi startup is betting on human translators

Every morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most

AI Terminologies 101: Bayesian Networks - Decoding Uncertainty in AI

Daily Capsule
Boosting exports for MSMEs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

AI Terminologies 101: Bayesian Networks - Decoding Uncertainty in AI

[Weekly funding roundup April 24-28] VC inflow sees a sharp comeback

Master the Art of Negotiation: Six Effective Strategies for Success

Master Prompt Engineering for Free: New Short Course by Andrew Ng and OpenAI