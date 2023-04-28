Microsoft Designer: Effortless & Professional Designs Made Easy

Microsoft launched Designer is a state-of-the-art AI-powered design application that enables users to create professional-quality designs by simply describing their requirements. This innovative app simplifies the design process, making it more user-friendly and efficient for individuals with varying skill levels.

Consider the task of designing an invitation for a birthday party or wedding; with Microsoft Designer, users can start by outlining what they want to create. The app offers assistance in developing the perfect prompt, and within moments, Designer presents an array of impressive options. This is made possible through its comprehensive catalog of professional images.

Personalisation is crucial, and Microsoft Designer allows users to incorporate their own images from their device. If the ideal image remains elusive, Designer's AI can generate new images based on a user's description, ensuring a unique and customised design.

Microsoft Designer offers flexibility, allowing users to modify any part of a design. As new elements like text fields are added, the Ideas pane provides arrangement suggestions for seamless integration. Furthermore, the app even offers writing assistance, making it simple to convey the right message.

The application boasts an array of AI-powered tools that streamline time-consuming image production tasks. For example, users can effortlessly add balloons to a birthday party design or incorporate elegant visuals to a wedding invitation. Microsoft Designer also suggests magic motion options that bring the design to life.

Sharing and promoting designs is a breeze with Microsoft Designer. The app enables users to share their creations through various channels and offers AI-generated recommendations for captions and hashtags based on the content and goals.

Try Microsoft Designer [here]