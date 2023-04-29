Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Nexus Select Trust to raise up to Rs 3,200 Cr from its retail REIT public issue, to launch IPO in May

The total size of the public issue includes fresh issue of units up to Rs 1,400 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,800 crore.

Press Trust of India7690 Stories
Nexus Select Trust to raise up to Rs 3,200 Cr from its retail REIT public issue, to launch IPO in May

Saturday April 29, 2023,

2 min Read

Nexus Select Trust, which is sponsored by global investment firm Blackstone, plans to raise up to Rs 3,200 crore from India's first retail REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) public offer. The total size of the public issue (Rs 3,200 crore) includes fresh issue of units up to Rs 1,400 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,800 crore.

This will be the third REIT sponsored by Blackstone.

Earlier, the company had planned to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore from its proposed Initial Public Offer (IPO). The company has filed its offer document with market regulator SEBI, and the issue will hit the market in the second week of May.

In November last year, Nexus Select Trust filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI to launch its retail REIT public issue. Nexus Select Trust has a portfolio of 17 operational shopping malls across 14 major cities, covering a 9.8 million square feet area.

It launched India's first REIT Embassy Office Parks and then Mindspace Business Parks REIT. REIT, a popular instrument globally, was introduced in India a few years ago to attract investment in the real estate sector by monetising rent-yielding assets. It helps unlock the massive value of real estate assets and enables the participation of retail investors.

At present, there are three listed REITs—Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Brookfield India Real Estate Trust—on Indian stock exchanges, but all of these are leased office assets.

Nexus Select Trust will be the first REIT with rent-yielding retail real estate assets.

Nexus Select Trust's portfolio of 9.8 million square feet of retail real estate also includes Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the startup that is democratising financial literacy

Despite the rise of AI, this Delhi startup is betting on human translators

Every morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most

OYO turns cash flow positive for first time in Q4 FY23

Daily Capsule
Rajeev Chandrasekhar wants to build an internet for all
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Expression, experience, enjoyment: How art festivals help democratise creativity in society

Can CSR initiatives provide better access to healthcare in India?

Rajeev Chandrasekhar wants to build an internet for all

AI Terminologies 101: Bayesian Networks - Decoding Uncertainty in AI