Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Financial Services

RBI issues framework for acceptance of green deposits by banks, NBFCs

The central bank said the allocation of proceeds raised from green deposits should be based on the official Indian green taxonomy.

Press Trust of India7609 Stories
RBI issues framework for acceptance of green deposits by banks, NBFCs

Tuesday April 11, 2023,

2 min Read

The ﻿Reserve Bank of India﻿ on Tuesday issued detailed guidelines for acceptance of 'green deposits' by banks and NBFCs wherein the funds could be used for financing activities like renewable energy, green transport and green buildings.

Climate change has been recognised as one of the most critical challenges and globally, various efforts have been taken to reduce emissions as well as promote sustainability.

The financial sector can play a pivotal role in mobilising resources and their allocation thereof in green activities/projects. Green finance is also progressively gaining traction in India, RBI said as it issued the framework for acceptance of green deposits by regulated entities.

Some Regulated Entities (REs) are already offering green deposits for financing green activities and projects.

The framework will come into effect from June 1, 2023.

The purpose and rationale for the framework, RBI said is to encourage REs to "offer green deposits to customers, protect the interest of the depositors, aid customers to achieve their sustainability agenda, address greenwashing concerns and help augment the flow of credit to green activities/projects".

Also Read
RBI issues detailed norms for outsourcing of IT services by banks, NBFCs

Further, the central bank said the allocation of proceeds raised from green deposits should be based on the official Indian green taxonomy.

Pending the finalisation of the taxonomy, as an interim measure, REs would be required to allocate the proceeds raised through green deposits towards a specified list of green activities/projects.

The projects must encourage energy efficiency in resource utilisation, reduce carbon emissions and greenhouse gases, promote climate resilience and/or adaptation and value, and improve natural ecosystems and biodiversity.

Renewable energy, energy efficiency, clean transportation, climate change adaptation, sustainable water and waste management, and green buildings are among the list of projects/activities where REs could allocate the proceeds raised through green deposits.

RBI has also mentioned a list of 'exclusions' for REs. This includes projects involving new or existing extraction, production and distribution of fossil fuels; nuclear power generation; and direct waste incineration.

Banks and NBFCs will have to put in place a comprehensive board-approved policy on green deposits.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Apple's iOS 17 Update: New Control Center & Device Compatibility

L&T Tech Services Settles US Visa Fraud Allegations for $9.9 Million

Parag Agarwal & Other Ex-Twitter Execs File Lawsuit Seeking $1 Million in Reimbursements

Tim Cook to Inaugurate Apple's First Indian Stores in Mumbai and Delhi

Daily Capsule
Indian IT sector expects muted growth
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

L&T Tech Services Settles US Visa Fraud Allegations for $9.9 Million

OfficeBanao, Nysha Mobility Tech, RAS Luxury Oils, WLDD raise funds

Rahul Gonsalves reveals how design sprints can fast-track product-market fit

Tim Cook to Inaugurate Apple's First Indian Stores in Mumbai and Delhi