Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Others

Serum to pump in additional $150M in Biocon Biologics

Biocon and Serum have reached an agreement to withdraw from the original equity structure contemplated under their strategic alliance announced in September 2021.

Press Trust of India7684 Stories
Serum to pump in additional $150M in Biocon Biologics

Tuesday April 25, 2023,

2 min Read

Serum Institute of Life Sciences will invest an additional $150 million in Biocon Biologics as the partners decided to restructure the deal which was inked in 2021, Biocon said on Tuesday.

With the fresh capital infusion, Serum's total investment in Biocon Biologics will touch $300 million.

Biocon Biologics Limited (BBL) and Serum Institute of Life Sciences (SILS) have reached an agreement to withdraw from the original equity structure contemplated under their strategic alliance announced in September 2021, the Bengaluru-based biotechnology firm said in a statement.

As per the new terms of the collaboration, Serum Life Sciences, a part of vaccine major Serum Institute of India, would make an additional equity investment of $150 million through the conversion of the $150 million loan provided to Biocon Pharma Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, into equity in BBL, it noted.

Also Read
Abu Dhabi launches $100M Culinary Investment Fund to facilitate the entry of global restaurant brands

This investment is in addition to the $150 million that Serum Institute of Life Sciences had invested in Biocon Biologics in November 2022, it added.

As per the new arrangement, BBL will have access to 100 million doses of vaccines annually together with the distribution rights to Serum's Vaccine portfolio which will add to BBL's product portfolio for global markets.

The new terms will serve the objectives of both companies, as it provides SILS with an aggregated equity investment in BBL amounting to $300 million and provides BBL additional product offerings for global markets.

In 2021, BBL had said that it will offer around 15% stake to Serum Institute Life Sciences (SILS) at a post-money valuation of about $4.9 billion.

For offering the 15 per cent stake, BBL was supposed to get committed access to 100 million doses of vaccines per annum for 15 years, primarily from SILS' upcoming vaccine facility in Pune with commercialisation rights of the SILS vaccine portfolio, including COVID-19 vaccines, for the global market.

Shares of Biocon settled 2.35% up at Rs 230.85 apiece on the BSE.

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

OnePlus Pad, Set for Pre-Order in India: Features, Prices, and Offers

Lokal raises Rs 120 Cr in Series B from Global Brain, Sony Innovation Fund and others

This Chennai-based supply chain SaaS firm is winning the enterprise game globally

5 Simple Ways to Validate Your Business Idea Before Launching

Daily Capsule
The untapped potential of MSME insurance
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

5 Simple Ways to Validate Your Business Idea Before Launching

AI Terminologies 101: Understanding Fuzzy Logic and its Applications

Ahead of G20 meet, India, Singapore deliberate on skilling practices, preparing future-ready workforce

Blue-collar job vacancies grew 7% in March to 57,11,154: Report