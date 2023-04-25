Menu
Just In

Abu Dhabi launches $100M Culinary Investment Fund to facilitate the entry of global restaurant brands

The newly launched fund is expected to elevate the overall culinary scene by co-investing with local asset partners and incentivising prominent chefs, restaurants, and culinary educational institutions to enter Abu Dhabi.

Nikita Bameta
Abu Dhabi launches $100M Culinary Investment Fund to facilitate the entry of global restaurant brands

Tuesday April 25, 2023,

1 min Read

The Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched a $100 million Culinary Investment Fund to facilitate the entry of global restaurant brands to Abu Dhabi.

The fund will also aid the establishment of a new Culinary School to facilitate recruitment, training, and other staffing resources in the sector. This school will offer two new degree programmes focused on maritime sustainability and food security, according to a press release shared by Zawya.

Abu Dhabi's FSRA launches initiative to help firms develop AI solutions for compliance

The newly-launched fund is expected to elevate the overall culinary scene by co-investing with local asset partners and incentivising prominent chefs, restaurants, and culinary educational institutions to enter Abu Dhabi.

Primary requisites for successful fund applicants are brands or chefs that have received recognition from leading awards committees as well as global culinary guides, and possess a multi-regional presence.

Applicants are required to provide a premium casual, lifestyle, or fine dining experience, and debut in the Abu Dhabi market with a one-year period of exclusivity to the emirate.

DCT Abu Dhabi will announce the first two recipients of the new fund in the coming months.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

