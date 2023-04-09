Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Startup hubs in TN would create a robust ecosystem in the state: official

According to Startup TN, which is backed by the state government, the vision of the agency is to make Tamil Nadu a global innovation hub and the most preferred destination for startups.

Press Trust of India7595 Stories
Startup hubs in TN would create a robust ecosystem in the state: official

Sunday April 09, 2023,

2 min Read

The proposed startup hubs announced by the Tamil Nadu government will enable the state to create a 'robust startup ecosystem', a senior government official has said.

The government had increased the funding to set up startup hubs in the state from the earlier Rs 30 crore to Rs 50 crore, Startup TN Mission Director and Chief Executive Officer Sivarajah Ramanathan was quoted as saying in a statement issued on Sunday.

According to Startup TN, which is backed by the state government, the vision of the agency is to make Tamil Nadu a global innovation hub and the most preferred destination for startups.

Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises TM Anbarasan had announced in the Assembly last week that regional startup hubs would be set up in Salem, Hosur, and Cuddalore.

The setting up of a plug-and-play Startup Manufacturing Centre in Chennai and Global Coordination Centre in Dubai were also among announcements made by the Minister.

These new initiatives would add strength to the efforts taken by the Government of Tamil Nadu to create a robust startup ecosystem in the state, Ramanathan said.

In addition, the Tamil Nadu SC/ST Startup Fund had been launched to provide financial assistance in the form of equity investments or collateral-free loans to innovative startups founded and run by entrepreneurs of the scheduled castes and tribes communities, he said.

Regional startup hubs that are to be set up in Madurai, Tirunelveli, Erode, announced in the Budget, had created a positive impact in spreading awareness of the startup culture and had also expedited startup activities in the regions, the official said.

"Through our existing hubs we organised nearly 200 events in 2022-23 and reached over 29,000 persons including students, officials and other prospective startup ecosystem stakeholders," he said.

Also Read
DPIIT invites applications for National Startup Awards 2023

Referring to the announcement that a Global Coordination Centre would be established in Dubai, he said the aim of such a GCC was to provide market access to startups through the Tamil diaspora living in various countries.

"We took extensive steps to directly reach out to Tamil diaspora entrepreneurs, investors and trade bodies in Dubai for investment, (providing) market access and research and development partnerships," he added.

The Global Coordination Centre in Dubai would be established to coordinate and provide resources required for the startups in Tamil Nadu, he added.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Reliance, Jio raise $5B in largest syndicated loan in India

Meet the 12 Indian startups that made the Y Combinator Winter 2023 cohort

Ambani regains Asia's richest person spot: Forbes

To be is to be: Jean-Paul Sartre on existentialism and freedom

Daily Capsule
India's first homegrown coffee liqueur
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Global headwinds to slowdown GDP growth; India resilient than many large economies: HDFC Chairman Parekh

Amul expects 20% revenue growth to Rs 66,000 Cr in FY24

FPIs dump Indian equities worth Rs 37,631 Cr in FY23

83% MUDRA loans under Rs 50,000, not enough to build business: Chidambaram