Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 7, 2023)

Andreessen Horowitz-backed Navan acquires Bangalore-based Tripeur

﻿Andreessen Horowitz﻿-backed Navan, a travel and expense management super app, has signed an agreement to acquire Bangalore-based ﻿Tripeur﻿, a modern corporate travel management startup, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2015 by Thiagarajan Rajagopalan and Sajit Chacko, Tripeur enables businesses to manage their entire travel experience on a single platform.

With Tripeur’s acquisition, Navan enters the Indian travel market. Tripeur will enable the team of Navan to scale up and localise its technology to serve its enterprise customers, the companies said in a statement.

“There is unprecedented demand for high-quality corporate travel solutions in India. Navan’s scalability, combined with Tripeur's localised technology, inventory, and support, ensures the group will offer unparalleled products and services in the region,” said Thiagarajan Rajagopalan, Co-founder and CEO of Tripeur.

Cognizant, Microsoft expand healthcare partnership

﻿Cognizant﻿and ﻿Microsoft﻿have expanded their healthcare partnership to bring the latter’s cloud-based technology solutions to the healthcare market.

The duo said the collaboration will give healthcare payers and providers easy access to cutting-edge technology solutions, streamlined claims management, and improved interoperability to optimise business operations.

As part of the expanded partnership, the companies will work together to build an integration roadmap between Cognizant's TriZetto healthcare products with Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare.

The firms will also collaborate to develop and run Cognizant's current and future healthcare SaaS solutions on Microsoft Azure and migrate new and existing clients from on-premises environments to streamlined functions managed on the Microsoft cloud.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)