Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 7, 2023)

YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Friday, April 7, 2023.

Team YS13829 Stories
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 7, 2023)

Friday April 07, 2023,

2 min Read

Andreessen Horowitz-backed Navan acquires Bangalore-based Tripeur

﻿Andreessen Horowitz﻿-backed Navan, a travel and expense management super app, has signed an agreement to acquire Bangalore-based ﻿Tripeur﻿, a modern corporate travel management startup, for an undisclosed amount. 

Founded in 2015 by Thiagarajan Rajagopalan and Sajit Chacko, Tripeur enables businesses to manage their entire travel experience on a single platform. 

With Tripeur’s acquisition, Navan enters the Indian travel market. Tripeur will enable the team of Navan to scale up and localise its technology to serve its enterprise customers, the companies said in a statement.

“There is unprecedented demand for high-quality corporate travel solutions in India. Navan’s scalability, combined with Tripeur's localised technology, inventory, and support, ensures the group will offer unparalleled products and services in the region,” said Thiagarajan Rajagopalan, Co-founder and CEO of Tripeur. 

Cognizant, Microsoft expand healthcare partnership

﻿Cognizant﻿and ﻿Microsoft﻿have expanded their healthcare partnership to bring the latter’s cloud-based technology solutions to the healthcare market.

The duo said the collaboration will give healthcare payers and providers easy access to cutting-edge technology solutions, streamlined claims management, and improved interoperability to optimise business operations.

As part of the expanded partnership, the companies will work together to build an integration roadmap between Cognizant's TriZetto healthcare products with Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. 

The firms will also collaborate to develop and run Cognizant's current and future healthcare SaaS solutions on Microsoft Azure and migrate new and existing clients from on-premises environments to streamlined functions managed on the Microsoft cloud.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Reliance, Jio raise $5B in largest syndicated loan in India

BYJU’S lenders seek $200M prepayment on $1.2B debt restructuring: Report

Meet the 12 Indian startups that made the Y Combinator Winter 2023 cohort

[Tech30] This Ahmedabad-based startup aims to find the future icons of Indian cricket

Daily Capsule
The rise of momfluencers
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Internet firms to lose safe harbour if they don't remove content flagged by govt-notified fact checker

BYJU’S lenders seek $200M prepayment on $1.2B debt restructuring: Report

The rise of momfluencers

Startup Saturdays with Shradha Sharma: A Voyage into Entrepreneurial Excellence