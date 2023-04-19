Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

AI Gen

TCS Best Workplace in India, Who Else Made the List?

LinkedIn's Top 25 Workplaces in India 2023 Reveals a Shift from Tech to Financial Services, Gaming, and Other Industries

Nucleus_AI131 Stories
TCS Best Workplace in India, Who Else Made the List?

Thursday April 20, 2023,

2 min Read

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been named the top workplace in India for 2023, followed by Amazon and Morgan Stanley, based on a list of the top 25 workplaces shared by LinkedIn. The professional social media platform utilized its data to rank the companies using eight criteria that are associated with career progression, such as company stability, ability to advance, skills growth, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background, and employee presence in the country.

LinkedIn's report highlights a shift from tech companies, which dominated last year's list, to a more diverse range of industries, including financial services, oil & gas, professional services, manufacturing, and gaming. Ten of the top 25 companies are from the financial services, banking, and fintech sectors, such as Macquarie Group (5), HDFC Bank (11), Mastercard (12), and Yubi (14).

For the first time, e-sports and gaming companies like Dream11 and Games24x7 have made it onto the list, along with Zepto, which also featured on LinkedIn’s Top Startup list of the year, securing the 16th spot.

The report revealed that tech sector companies are seeking candidates with skills in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, electronics, software testing, and computer security, while financial sector firms are looking for employees with expertise in commercial banking, financial accounting, and growth strategies.

LinkedIn noted the strong momentum in India's business ecosystem, as evidenced by the inclusion of 17 new companies in this year's list. Key job functions that top companies are investing in include engineering, consulting, product management, business development, sales, design, finance, and operations.

Bengaluru is the leading location where these top companies are based and seeking talent, followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Pune. According to Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and India Managing Editor, the 2023 Top Companies list offers professionals insights and resources to help them discover job opportunities, identify the skills and roles being hired for, connect with employees in their network, and stay informed about future opportunities.

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Morning Quote] Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success

[MORNING QUOTE] Your time is limited, don't waste it living someone else's life

Swiggy pilots ecommerce feature with one-hour delivery in Bengaluru

abCoffee promises to serve a quick cuppa at an 'affordable' price

Daily Capsule
Flipkart B2B arm’s playbook
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Swiggy pilots ecommerce feature with one-hour delivery in Bengaluru

Apple CEO Tim Cook to welcome customers at Apple Store in Delhi

AWS and Intel’s new initiative The Bharat Innovators Series to acknowledge changemakers

AI Terminologies 101: Understanding the Basics of Reinforcement Learning