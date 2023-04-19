TCS Best Workplace in India, Who Else Made the List?

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been named the top workplace in India for 2023, followed by Amazon and Morgan Stanley, based on a list of the top 25 workplaces shared by LinkedIn. The professional social media platform utilized its data to rank the companies using eight criteria that are associated with career progression, such as company stability, ability to advance, skills growth, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background, and employee presence in the country.

LinkedIn's report highlights a shift from tech companies, which dominated last year's list, to a more diverse range of industries, including financial services, oil & gas, professional services, manufacturing, and gaming. Ten of the top 25 companies are from the financial services, banking, and fintech sectors, such as Macquarie Group (5), HDFC Bank (11), Mastercard (12), and Yubi (14).

For the first time, e-sports and gaming companies like Dream11 and Games24x7 have made it onto the list, along with Zepto, which also featured on LinkedIn’s Top Startup list of the year, securing the 16th spot.

The report revealed that tech sector companies are seeking candidates with skills in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, electronics, software testing, and computer security, while financial sector firms are looking for employees with expertise in commercial banking, financial accounting, and growth strategies.

LinkedIn noted the strong momentum in India's business ecosystem, as evidenced by the inclusion of 17 new companies in this year's list. Key job functions that top companies are investing in include engineering, consulting, product management, business development, sales, design, finance, and operations.

Bengaluru is the leading location where these top companies are based and seeking talent, followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Pune. According to Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and India Managing Editor, the 2023 Top Companies list offers professionals insights and resources to help them discover job opportunities, identify the skills and roles being hired for, connect with employees in their network, and stay informed about future opportunities.