Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Funding

Zero Cow Factory raises $4M from Green Frontier Capital, Pi Ventures, others

The bioengineered milk startup will use the funds to obtain regulatory approvals to launch in the market, accelerate research and development, and increase production.

Prasannata Patwa410 Stories
Zero Cow Factory raises $4M from Green Frontier Capital, Pi Ventures, others

Thursday April 06, 2023,

2 min Read

Zero Cow Factory raises $4 million in a Seed funding round from Green Frontier Capital, GVFL, and Pi Ventures. The round also saw participation from Spanish diary firm Calidad Pascual's investment arm—Pascual Innoventures.

The bioengineered milk startup will use the funds to obtain regulatory approvals to launch in the market, accelerate research and development, and increase production, among other things.

"We are developing a technology to reproduce milk proteins to craft real dairy products that are

ethical, safe, delicious, and identical to cow milk but without any animal involved,” said Parini

Kapadia, Co-founder and chief scientific officer (CSO), Zero Cow Factory, in a press release.

Started in 2021 by Parini and Sohil Kapadia, Zero Cow Factory produces milk through biotechnology. The startup replicates cow's milk texture, nutrient profile, taste and appearance by using an in-house developed patented technology.

The Surat-based firm claims its first product, which has A2 Beta-casein, is healthier as it is free from indigestion-causing A1 milk protein. After obtaining global regulatory approvals, Zero Cow Factory plans on developing other milk-based products including ice cream, cheese, and yogurt.

“With cattle being the biggest agricultural source of greenhouse gases, precision fermentation startups

have the potential to disrupt the dairy industry globally. If the world (and India) has to achieve its

net zero goals, there needs to be a pivot rather quickly to sustainable solutions. Zero Cow Factory's own proprietary A2 casein-based solution, a weakness which plant-based ingredients have not

yet been able to address successfully," said Sandiip Bhammer, Co-Managing Partner and Founder at Green Frontier Capital.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Apple's First Official Store in India: A New Chapter in Expanding South Asian Presence

[Morning Quote] Steve Jobs' Wisdom: Innovate to Lead in Startups

Initial IPL TV viewership gives confidence and validation of strategy, says Disney Star

Expand AI founder reveals how she became a deeptech entrepreneur without a tech background

Daily Capsule
The legacy of Kolar-based Koskii; Wearables to ensure children’s safety
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[On This Day] Remembering Isaac Asimov's AI Legacy

The legacy of Kolar-based Koskii; Wearables to ensure children’s safety

[Morning Quote] Steve Jobs' Wisdom: Innovate to Lead in Startups

Decoding AI: The 2023 AI Index Reveals Crucial Trends with Engaging Infographics